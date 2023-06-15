Projecting how Oklahoma and Texas will fare in the SEC

One national sports talk show host has concerns over the future for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s making those doubts known following the SEC’s 2024 schedule release.

Colin Cowherd said the following of the Sooners on his show on Thursday.

“Keep your eye on Oklahoma. Are they going to be the second program in our adult life that disappears?”

Cowherd is comparing Oklahoma to its former longtime rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The powerhouse of the 1970s and 1990s won five national titles over the two decades. Today’s recruits are more familiar with the Nebraska that wins four or five games over a season than that team.

Moving to the Big 12 over time effectively ended the Cornhuskers dynasty. Switching to the Big Ten compounded the Huskers’ issues. Cowherd fears this move could do the same to the Sooners.

In reality, Oklahoma has more brand power than Nebraska. The program’s proximity to the state of Texas in recruiting alone could keep it afloat. In addition, the Sooners will have multiple program-sustaining rivalries in their new conference.

Oklahoma and Texas should fare better than Texas A&M, the third corner of a Lone Star State recruiting triangle. Assuming they have the right coaches, each team should be a consistent eight-game winner.

While Oklahoma should be fine over time, the immediate future for the Sooners in the SEC isn’t as bright. The team will take on Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Texas, Auburn and Ole Miss in its inaugural season in the league. Splitting those games with a 3-3 record would be impressive.

Oklahoma should settle into the top third of the conference. The real question is, will Brent Venables still be the head coach when it gets there?

