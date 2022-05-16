Projecting Ohio State football’s offensive depth chart, post spring

We’re at it again. Spring is over and the roster is basically set after all the transfer portal shenanigans, so we’re revisiting our projection of the Ohio State football roster when you watch it all unfold on a television or streaming device this fall. Or, alternatively, if you can afford to take your family to a game these days, in person. But that … is for another day.

The Buckeyes are again expected to have one of the most explosive offenses in the country and for good reason. Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud is back to fire lasers through the scarlet and gray air, the wide receiving corps looks primed for the next batch of explosive weapons to be locked and loaded, the offensive line has some big uglies ready to do damage, and TreVeyon Henderson and his running mates should be electric in the backfield.

Yep, sounds like a fun offense to watch this fall.

So, with all that we know from spring and what we observed both in practice and the spring game, here’s how we see things shaking out for the projected two-deep offensive side of the ball for the Ohio State football team in 2022.

Quarterback

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

C.J. Stroud

Class in 2022: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 218-pounds

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Backup

Kyle McCord

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 220-pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where things stand

Not much to see here. Heisman finalists and 2022 frontrunner C.J. Stroud is back to pull all the strings on some sweet offensive music. Behind him is the more than capable Kyle McCord, with yet another highly-touted quarterback, Devin Brown, pushing him as the young gun looking to make a mark.

Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown dsecond quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

TreVeyon Henderson

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 5-feet, 10-inches, 215-pounds

Hometown: Hopewell, Virginia

Backup

Miyan Williams

Class in 2022: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 5-feet, 8-inches, 225-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Where things stand

Henderson will be the unquestioned lighting rod in the backfield in 2022. He should provide a game-breaking punch on the ground to go along with what should be a dynamic passing attack. Miyan Williams will spell him as a good change of pace, but don’t count out Evan Pryor who is impressing coaches as of late and looked awfully good in the spring game.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

WATCH: Ohio State reciever Smith-Njigba reflects on epic Rose Bowl

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks back to Utah players after a reception during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 198-pounds

Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

Backup

Emeka Egbuka

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 205-pounds

Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington

Where things stand

Jaxon Smith-Njigba enters 2022 as potentially the best wide receiver in the game. The coaches won’t change what worked last year and keep him in the slot on three receiver sets and there’s no doubt he’ll get more targets than anyone else on the roster. While Egbuka could lock down a spot on the outside if Julian Fleming isn’t 100% healthy, we’re making the call for him to back up Smith-Njigba and still get plenty of opportunity in the rotation as well.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) runs toward Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety TieNeal Martin (7) after making a catch during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Julian Fleming

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 207-pounds

Hometown: Catawissa, Pennsylvania

Backup

Kamryn Babb

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 205-pounds

Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

Where things stand

As mentioned, despite Fleming suffering another injury setback in the spring, there’s time for him to be healthy. If he is, he’s got a skill set that translates well to starting on the outside. Kamryn Babb has drawn rave reviews from the offensive coaches and could carve out a nice spot in the rotation as well. Look for Emeka Egbuka to perhaps be in the mix here too.

Wide Receiver (X)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown pass in front of Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Backup

Jayden Ballard

Class in 2022: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 195-pounds

Hometown: Massillon, Ohio

Where things stand

The Rose Bowl rotation gave us a pretty good indication how things will play out in the front line of the receiving corps with both Olave and Wilson sitting things out. If you watched the game, you know full well that Marvin Harrison Jr had himself a breakout game and looks poised to grab the starting role here. Jayden Ballard is another guy that looked good in the spring and has the trust of the coaching staff. He should get real, live, meaningful reps in games too.

Tight End

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (16)with the catch during the fourth quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Cade Stover

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 255-pounds

Hometown: Mansfield, Ohio

Backup

Joe Royer

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 245 pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Where things stand

The tight end position might be the toughest to figure out on the offensive side of the ball, and that’s because there are more than two guys in the mix to not only get playing time, but start. Stover moving back to tight end tells you that he’s likely the leader here, but Joe Royer’s athleticism has him nipping at the heels to nail down a starting spot. We also can’t forget about Mitch Rossi, who will line up in short yardage situations, and Gee Scott who might have the most upside of any of the four, especially as a threat in the passing game. This one will be interesting to watch through fall camp and even early in the season.

Center

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Luke Wypler

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown: Montvale, New Jersey

Backup

Jakob James

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 295 pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Where things stand

No change here from what we thought before spring hit. Wypler returns with plenty of experience at the center position and will most likely hold that down again. The offensive line was a bit of a question mark before the spring, but is pretty well settled as far as starters go. Behind Wypler, Jakob James seemed to get the bulk of the reps.

Left Guard

Ohio State 5-star freshman OL Donovan Jackson loses his black stripe

Freshman guard Donovan Jackson was the No 19 overall prospect in his recruiting class.

Ohio State Football Training Camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Donovan Jackson

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Backup

Trey Leroux

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 7-inches, 315 pounds

Hometown: Norwalk, Ohio

Where things stand

Jackson had this spot nailed down all through spring and should be expected to hold onto it. Barring injury, the starting five is pretty well set with personnel and position. Behind that though, depth has been a recurring theme from Ryan Day and the offensive staff. Any of a few could get in the mix here, but we’re going with Trey Leroux as the backup for now.

Right Guard

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) warms up during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Matthew Jones

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 310 pounds

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Backup

Enokk Vimahi

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 298 pounds

Hometown: Kahuku, Hawaii

Where things stand

Harry Miller was the wild-card in how the offensive line would be set, but with him moving on from football (we wish him well), the Matthew Jones is a lock right now to start at right guard. Based on what we saw in the spring, Vimahi is the most likely to backup one of the guard spots, and we like him to be right behind Jones on the right side. He could however, plug in on the left if need be.

Right Tackle

Ohio State football offensive tackle Dawand Jones makes NFL decision

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Dawand Jones

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 8-inches, 360 pounds

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Backup

Josh Fryar

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315 pounds

Hometown: Beech Grove, Indiana

Where things stand

Getting Dawand Jones back for another year means he’ll be an immovable mountain on the right side. Josh Fryar has been coming on hard and is the most likely candidate to backup at one of the tackle spots.

Left Tackle

Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Starter

Paris Johnson, Jr.

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Backup

Zen Michalski

Class in 2022: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 7-inches, 305-pounds

Hometown: Floyds Knobs, Indiana

Where things stand

Paris Johnson has moved to his more natural position in the spring after Thayer Munford’s departure to the NFL and he should be a good one as a highly-regarded athlete awaiting his turn. Things could take a turn many ways behind him, but based on what we saw as of late, we’ll pencil in Zen Michalski here for now.

