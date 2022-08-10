Projecting the Ohio State football defensive depth chart at the beginning of fall camp
It’s no secret that the Ohio State football team suffered some limitations and disappointment on the defensive side of the ball last season. For a team that had the best offense in the country, a defense that didn’t get pushed around in key games would have resulted in a potential run for a national title.
It was not what Ohio State fans have become accustomed to, nor is it anything that head coach Ryan Day was happy about. In fact, Day addressed the defense with several key hires in the offseason, not the least of which was bringing former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles on board to stop the bleeding.
And so far, the reviews at practice have everyone believing that there’s a positive culture and production shift that should be night and day from what we saw last year.
Admittedly, a lot of turning things around on defense has to do with the personnel. The right guys have to be placed in the right position and that’s where we are. We are projecting what the two-deep defensive depth chart for the Ohio State football team might look like this fall. We’re going based on what we believe things are as fall camp starts and will make adjustments later based on observations later in fall camp.
Defensive End/Jack
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) greets fans who rushed the field following a 33-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Starter
Zach Harrison
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 268-pounds
Hometown: Lewis Center, OH
Backup
Jack Sawyer
Class in 2022: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 240-pounds
Hometown: Pickerington, OH
Where things stand
There’s been a lot of talk about the jack position with the new defensive look, but are we making too much out of it? Zach Harrison still hasn’t quite lived up to all that potential, but he’s going to most likely start as he gets ready to enter his senior season. Jack Sawyer has drawn rave reviews in the jack position and will also be disruptive in key situations.
Defensive End
Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.
Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Starter
J.T. Tuimoloau
Class in 2022: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 275-pounds
Hometown: Edgewood, WA
Backup
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 253-pounds
Hometown: Spring Valley, NY
Where things stand
J.T. Tuimoloau got a lot of playing time on one side after little time to acclimate himself as a late enrollee, and true freshman. You can bet on him being even better this year. Jean-Baptiste has a lot of experience and will add some nice depth behind him.
Defensive Tackle (3-technique)
Starter
Tyleik Williams
Class in 2022: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 330-pounds
Hometown: Manassas, VA
Backup
Ty Hamilton
Class in 2022: Junior
Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 290-pounds
Hometown: Pickerington, OH
Where things stand
Taron Vincent could be a monster this year, but the way Williams flashed on the scene last season as a true freshman can’t be ignored. We’re calling for Williams to get the nod here while Vincent is moved to the other inside spot. Ty Hamilton is a steady force that will be in the rotation as well.
Defensive Tackle (Nose)
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) runs a drill during Ohio State’s first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Taron Vincent
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 300-pounds
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Backup
Jerron Cage
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 310-pounds
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Where things stand
This could be Vincent’s spot if the coaching staff doesn’t pencil Williams at the other tackle spot, but we like the move to get both guys on the field at the same time. Vincent is more built to slide over to the nose tackle with his experience and strength. Cage will also see plenty of time as another well-experienced, productive, and disruptive force on the inside. He might just nail down the start here as well.
Linebacker (Mike)
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Starter
Tommy Eichenberg
Class in 2022: Junior
Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 235-pounds
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
Teradja Mitchell
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 239-pounds
Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA
Where things stand
The linebacker position might be the most important when it comes to players stepping up and playing at a high level. All indications point to Eichenberg having done just that. He’ll most likely man the inside with Teradja Mitchell slotting in somewhere. Early on, that looks like the middle as well.
Linebacker (Will)
Nov 7, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Steele Chambers (22) runs the fake punt for a long first down during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Starter
Steele Chambers
Class in 2022: Junior
Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 220-pounds
Hometown: Roswell, GA
Backup
C.J. Hicks
Class in 2022: Freshman
Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds
Hometown: Dayton, OH
Where things stand
There’s a lot of young talent that will be the future of the position, but Steele Chambers seems to have solidified his spot as a starter. Hicks might be too good to keep off the field and we should see some flashes from him when his number is called.
Cornerback (Outside No. 1)
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) runs through the end zone past Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) for a touchdown after an interception during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Starter
Denzel Burke
Class in 2022: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-feet, 189-pounds
Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ
Backup
Jakailin Johnson
Class in 2022: RS Freshman
Measurables: 6-feet, 179-pounds
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
Where things stand
Denzel Burke will build on a sensational freshman campaign and might end up being the best cornerback in the league. Jakailin Johnson will also see time as a young, up-and-coming talent that could be the future of the position.
Cornerback (Outside No. 2)
Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) reacts after giving up a Utah touchdown during the first quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Starter
Cameron Brown
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 190-pounds
Hometown: Saint Louis, MO
Backup
Jordan Hancock
Class in 2022: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds
Hometown: Suwanee, GA
Where things stand
If fully healthy, Cam Brown will have this other spot likely locked down. However, Hancock looked good in the spring and will be a reliable option on one side of the field when asked to do so.
Free Safety
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) returns the ball for an interception touchdown during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Starter
Ronnie Hickman
Class in 2022: Junior
Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 205-pounds
Hometown: South Orange, NJ
Backup
Kye Stokes
Class in 2022: Freshman
Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 185-pounds
Hometown: Seffner, Florida
Where things stand
Hickman was arguably the most dynamic playmaker on defense last season and should be fun to watch again. Don’t forget about the ability and upside of Kye Stokes. He looks the part of a future star and will most likely see plenty important game action as well.
Strong Safety
Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) breaks the tackle of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) and scores the touchdown during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Starter
Josh Proctor
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 205-pounds
Hometown: Owasso, OK
Backup
Kourt Williams
Class in 2022: Freshman
Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 220-pounds
Hometown: Harbor City, CA
Where things stand
If not injured, we might have seen Proctor become a star at safety last fall. He’s back and seemingly ready to go this fall, and he has the physical abilities to be a big-time playmaker that can erase a lot of things deep. Kourt Williams is a versatile player that can play all over the field. He’ll be used a lot as well and might be best suited to also play on the back-end with the freedom to flow to the ball and make plays.
Nickelback
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Starter
Tanner McCalister
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 5-feet, 11-inches, 195-pounds
Hometown: Heath, TX
Backup
Cameron Martinez
Class in 2022: Junior
Measurables: 5-feet, 10-inches, 190-pounds
Hometown: Muskegon, MI
Where things stand
McCalister followed Jim Knowles to Ohio State to be a big part of this defense, and he will as a leader and coach on the field. Cam Martinez is an athletic kid that seems to be coming into his own. We’ll see flashes of his potential as well.
Kicker
Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. The Buckeyes won 48-45. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Starter
Noah Ruggles
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 195-pounds
Hometown: Odessa, FL
Backup
Parker Lewis
Class in 2022: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 205-pounds
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Where things stand
Ohio State brought in a transfer from USC in Parker Lewis, but it’s hard to imagine him taking the starting spot from Noah Ruggles after the sensational year he had. Jake Seibert and all of his potential are still on the roster, but he’s likely the third option this season.
Punter
Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco warms up before the start of an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Starter
Jesse Mirco
Class in 2022: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 210-pounds
Hometown: Fremantle, Australia
Backup
Michael O’Shaugnessy
Class in 2022: Senior
Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 200-pounds
Hometown: New Albany, OH
Where things stand
The latest punter from down under, Jesse Mirco, will be the unquestioned guy when Ohio State isn’t scoring points. In case something happens to Mirco, the central Ohio native, Michael O’Shaugnessy is there for emergency duty.
