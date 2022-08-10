Projecting the Ohio State football defensive depth chart at the beginning of fall camp

It’s no secret that the Ohio State football team suffered some limitations and disappointment on the defensive side of the ball last season. For a team that had the best offense in the country, a defense that didn’t get pushed around in key games would have resulted in a potential run for a national title.

It was not what Ohio State fans have become accustomed to, nor is it anything that head coach Ryan Day was happy about. In fact, Day addressed the defense with several key hires in the offseason, not the least of which was bringing former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles on board to stop the bleeding.

And so far, the reviews at practice have everyone believing that there’s a positive culture and production shift that should be night and day from what we saw last year.

Admittedly, a lot of turning things around on defense has to do with the personnel. The right guys have to be placed in the right position and that’s where we are. We are projecting what the two-deep defensive depth chart for the Ohio State football team might look like this fall. We’re going based on what we believe things are as fall camp starts and will make adjustments later based on observations later in fall camp.

Defensive End/Jack

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) greets fans who rushed the field following a 33-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Zach Harrison

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 268-pounds

Hometown: Lewis Center, OH

Backup

Jack Sawyer

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 240-pounds

Hometown: Pickerington, OH

Where things stand

There’s been a lot of talk about the jack position with the new defensive look, but are we making too much out of it? Zach Harrison still hasn’t quite lived up to all that potential, but he’s going to most likely start as he gets ready to enter his senior season. Jack Sawyer has drawn rave reviews in the jack position and will also be disruptive in key situations.

Defensive End

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

J.T. Tuimoloau

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 275-pounds

Hometown: Edgewood, WA

Backup

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 253-pounds

Hometown: Spring Valley, NY

Where things stand

J.T. Tuimoloau got a lot of playing time on one side after little time to acclimate himself as a late enrollee, and true freshman. You can bet on him being even better this year. Jean-Baptiste has a lot of experience and will add some nice depth behind him.

Defensive Tackle (3-technique)

Starter

Tyleik Williams

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 330-pounds

Hometown: Manassas, VA

Backup

Ty Hamilton

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 290-pounds

Hometown: Pickerington, OH

Where things stand

Taron Vincent could be a monster this year, but the way Williams flashed on the scene last season as a true freshman can’t be ignored. We’re calling for Williams to get the nod here while Vincent is moved to the other inside spot. Ty Hamilton is a steady force that will be in the rotation as well.

Defensive Tackle (Nose)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) runs a drill during Ohio State’s first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Taron Vincent

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Backup

Jerron Cage

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 310-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Where things stand

This could be Vincent’s spot if the coaching staff doesn’t pencil Williams at the other tackle spot, but we like the move to get both guys on the field at the same time. Vincent is more built to slide over to the nose tackle with his experience and strength. Cage will also see plenty of time as another well-experienced, productive, and disruptive force on the inside. He might just nail down the start here as well.

Linebacker (Mike)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Tommy Eichenberg

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 235-pounds

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Teradja Mitchell

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 239-pounds

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Where things stand

The linebacker position might be the most important when it comes to players stepping up and playing at a high level. All indications point to Eichenberg having done just that. He’ll most likely man the inside with Teradja Mitchell slotting in somewhere. Early on, that looks like the middle as well.

Linebacker (Will)

Nov 7, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Steele Chambers (22) runs the fake punt for a long first down during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Steele Chambers

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 220-pounds

Hometown: Roswell, GA

Backup

C.J. Hicks

Class in 2022: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds

Hometown: Dayton, OH

Where things stand

There’s a lot of young talent that will be the future of the position, but Steele Chambers seems to have solidified his spot as a starter. Hicks might be too good to keep off the field and we should see some flashes from him when his number is called.

Cornerback (Outside No. 1)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) runs through the end zone past Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) for a touchdown after an interception during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Denzel Burke

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 189-pounds

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Backup

Jakailin Johnson

Class in 2022: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 179-pounds

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Where things stand

Denzel Burke will build on a sensational freshman campaign and might end up being the best cornerback in the league. Jakailin Johnson will also see time as a young, up-and-coming talent that could be the future of the position.

Cornerback (Outside No. 2)

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) reacts after giving up a Utah touchdown during the first quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Cameron Brown

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 190-pounds

Hometown: Saint Louis, MO

Backup

Jordan Hancock

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

Where things stand

If fully healthy, Cam Brown will have this other spot likely locked down. However, Hancock looked good in the spring and will be a reliable option on one side of the field when asked to do so.

Free Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) returns the ball for an interception touchdown during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Ronnie Hickman

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 205-pounds

Hometown: South Orange, NJ

Backup

Kye Stokes

Class in 2022: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 185-pounds

Hometown: Seffner, Florida

Where things stand

Hickman was arguably the most dynamic playmaker on defense last season and should be fun to watch again. Don’t forget about the ability and upside of Kye Stokes. He looks the part of a future star and will most likely see plenty important game action as well.

Strong Safety

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) breaks the tackle of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) and scores the touchdown during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Josh Proctor

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Owasso, OK

Backup

Kourt Williams

Class in 2022: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 220-pounds

Hometown: Harbor City, CA

Where things stand

If not injured, we might have seen Proctor become a star at safety last fall. He’s back and seemingly ready to go this fall, and he has the physical abilities to be a big-time playmaker that can erase a lot of things deep. Kourt Williams is a versatile player that can play all over the field. He’ll be used a lot as well and might be best suited to also play on the back-end with the freedom to flow to the ball and make plays.

Nickelback

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Tanner McCalister

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 5-feet, 11-inches, 195-pounds

Hometown: Heath, TX

Backup

Cameron Martinez

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 5-feet, 10-inches, 190-pounds

Hometown: Muskegon, MI

Where things stand

McCalister followed Jim Knowles to Ohio State to be a big part of this defense, and he will as a leader and coach on the field. Cam Martinez is an athletic kid that seems to be coming into his own. We’ll see flashes of his potential as well.

Kicker

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. The Buckeyes won 48-45. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Noah Ruggles

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 195-pounds

Hometown: Odessa, FL

Backup

Parker Lewis

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Where things stand

Ohio State brought in a transfer from USC in Parker Lewis, but it’s hard to imagine him taking the starting spot from Noah Ruggles after the sensational year he had. Jake Seibert and all of his potential are still on the roster, but he’s likely the third option this season.

Punter

Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco warms up before the start of an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Starter

Jesse Mirco

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 210-pounds

Hometown: Fremantle, Australia

Backup

Michael O’Shaugnessy

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 200-pounds

Hometown: New Albany, OH

Where things stand

The latest punter from down under, Jesse Mirco, will be the unquestioned guy when Ohio State isn’t scoring points. In case something happens to Mirco, the central Ohio native, Michael O’Shaugnessy is there for emergency duty.

