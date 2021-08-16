Projecting the Ohio State basketball starting lineup, key players after Cedric Russel transfer in

As soon as the season ended, we went through an exercise of projecting what Ohio State basketball’s starting lineup and key contributors could look like for the 2021-2022 season.

We followed up after some more changes. First, Musa Jallow transferred out of the program. The Buckeyes then brought in Penn State transfer guard Jabari Wheeler and Indiana transfer Joey Brunk. That was followed by Kyle Young surprising everyone by coming back for one more season.

That was all followed by both NBA decisions being made by E.J. Liddell (he’s returning) and Duane Washington (he’s not). But that wasn’t all. The last bit of news was the addition of Ragin’ Cajun guard Cedric Russell by way of transfer. So, now, finally, the roster is as set as it is going to be — barring any surprising and jarring news.

With all of that in mind, here is our fourth — and hopefully final effort — at projecting what the five starters for the next hoops season at Ohio State could look like, with a run through the rest of the key contributors.

As always, and as we’ve stated before, we reserve the right to change this and be wrong, because — well, college basketball. In fact, as mentioned, we’ve already changed it a few times.

Jamari Wheeler, Guard

Ohio State basketball lands Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler

Feb. 26, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jamari Wheeler (5) dribbles the ball as Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Purdue defeated Penn State 73-52. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Class in 2021-2022: Senior Measurables: 6 feet, 1 inch, 170 pounds Hometown: Live Oak, Florida

The Call for Now

We're not changing this despite a lot of projections slotting Meechie Johnson at the point. His role will certainly expand, but head coach Chris Holtmann was adamant about upgrading Ohio State's defense this coming season. Wheeler was brought in to do just that, but that's not all. He can handle the ball in addition to being a guy on the floor that can lockdown opposing guards. He looks like the guy right now to man the point more than any other.

Cedric Russell, Guard

Cedric Russell's official statement in transferring to Ohio State

Cedric Russell- Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Basketball Media Day. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Class in 2021-2022: Senior Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 190-pounds Hometown: Alexandria, Louisiana

The Call for Now

The addition of Russell gives Ohio State a player a lot like Duane Washington. He's a pure scorer so despite him getting some time on the point, look for him to be the off guard in most cases. He's not going to distribute the ball much, but he's quick and allusive, can shoot, and will add some needed punch out on the perimeter. As a seasoned player, you have to believe he'll find his way into the starting lineup.

Forward - Justice Sueing

Ohio State hoops uses quick start, defense to lead Minnesota at half

Mar 11, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Player Bio

Class in 2021-2022: Senior Measurables: 6-feet, 7-inches, 215-pounds Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

The Call for Now

Experience, toughness, and an ability to be physical in and around the rim are what Sueing brings to the lineup. He’s been through the growing pains of learning to play in the Big Ten, and that matters when you are putting a starting roster together. He can play a role or score and he should see multiple starts again this coming season. There will be times when freshman Malaki Branham gets a lot of the playing time in a three-guard set, but Sueing adds a calming presence and known commodity right now.

E.J. Liddell, Forward

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell declares for NBA draft, retains eligibility

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives on Minnesota forward Eric Curry (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Player Bio

Class in 2021-2022: Junior Measurables: 6-feet, 7-inches, 240-pounds Hometown: Belleville, Illinois

The Call for Now

It was big news to get E.J. Liddell back for another run. Holtmann has said that he'll more than likely play the 4 spot more than down on the blocks, and that means he'll be a Swiss army knife. He'll be able to post guys up if needed, but still step out with both a midrange game and improved three-point shooting. If he can work on his conditioning and ability to handle the ball, he could be a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate. There's little doubt he gets the nod as a starter.

Kyle Young, Forward

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 6: Kyle Young #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes fouls Kofi Cockburn #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half as Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes helps defend at Value City Arena on March 6, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Player Bio

Class in 2021-2022: Senior Measurables: 6 feet, 8 inches, 225 pounds Hometown: Canton, Ohio

The Call for Now

Nails. Glue. Use whatever hard-nosed descriptor you want for Kyle Young and it applies. It can't be understated how big it was to get a surprising extra year from a guy that does everything in and out of the box score. Add an improved offensive game and he can score in multiple ways. It looks like he'll be down in the post a lot next season, and that means he's going to clean up boards, be asked to be a solid defender, and get a few floor burns. He'll most likely start and be up to the task if he can stay healthy.

Other Key Players

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham will wear Jim Jackson's No. 22

STVM's Malaki Branham, facing, shares a moment with Sencire Harris as they come off the court after beating Shawnee 71-42 in a Division II state semifinal, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]



Justin Ahrens, guard – Ahrens has to show that he’s more than a one-trick pony from the outside. If not though, his ability to stretch defenses is still going to be huge.

Justin Ahrens, guard – Ahrens has to show that he's more than a one-trick pony from the outside. If not though, his ability to stretch defenses is still going to be huge.

Zed Key, forward – Key will once again bring energy, size, and an all-around physical presence. He could get close to starter minutes, but will likely come off the bench in a rotation on the blocks. Malaki Branham, guard – Ohio's Mr. Basketball from last season is simply too talented to keep off the floor. Early on, expect him to add some punch coming off the bench. As the season wears on though, he'll push to get starter minutes and may even be the team's best scorer and crack the starting lineup. Joey Brunk, center – To me, Brunk is the biggest wild card on the roster. He has polished size and a veteran presence. You don't waste a guy that has the size and experience that Brunk has, but how he fits into the rotation remains to be seen. Seth Towns, forward – Towns is also a wild card. If he can continue to round into form with his health, he could play a huge role with this team and even have a shot at cracking the starting lineup eventually. Meechie Johnson, guard – With Cedric Russell now on the roster, we don't see Johnson having a crack as a starter. Still, he showed enough last year to have an expanded role and will most likely be a big part of this team in the future. Eugene Brown III, guard – Brown is eventually going to get significant minutes with this team, but maybe not next year. His role will increase based on what we saw this past season it just depends on how quickly he develops. Jimmy Sotos, guard – Sotos played important minutes before he injured his shoulder. He'll provide solid depth at the point guard position. Kalen Etzler, forward – Etzler will be redshirted this year so that he gets some time to mature without losing a year of eligibility, but he's still worth mentioning for the future.

