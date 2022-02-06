Projecting an offensive staff for new Jags HC Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars introduced Doug Pederson to the fans and media Saturday, and many came away impressed with the former Philadelphia Eagles coach.

In the presser, Pederson mentioned the importance of building the right staff, but was confident in the process despite getting a late start thanks to a long and puzzling process by the Jags. And when looking at his connections and some of the people he crossed paths with, he has every right to be confident.

That said, we figured we’d take a swing at predicting who Pederson could bring along. We’ll break this post up into two parts and will start with the side of the ball Pederson is the most familiar with: the offensive side.

Note: This is simply a prediction that could be way off, but we tried to connect the dots with several assistants Pederson has worked with.

Head coach: Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) with head coach Doug Pederson

The Jags named Pederson their seventh head coach Thursday. It will be his second time as a head coach after his first stint with the Eagles, which lasted from 2016 through the 2020 season.

Pederson will bring 12 years worth of NFL coaching experience to the table and has a Super Bowl victory to his name (LII). He also has 10 years of experience as an NFL player on his résumé.

Offensive coordinator: Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

In the process of taking the year off, Pederson likely realized the key to a better run this time around is building the strongest staff possible. That said, why not try and add some former head coaches to the staff?

That’s exactly what I believe he will do, and it just so happens that one of his good friends, Matt Nagy, who Pederson knows from his time with the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, is available. Some may disagree with it after Nagy’s run as Chicago’s head coach, but it’s worth noting that this position could be more about teaching.

As we saw in Philly, Pederson will handle play-calling duties, so Nagy’s role would be more so to coach up Trevor Lawrence and the offense, which is something the former head coach should flourish with.

Quarterbacks coach: Press Taylor

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball in front of quarterbacks coach Press Taylor

Press Taylor, the brother of Cincinnati Bengals coach Zak Taylor, is a coach who Pederson had under his wing in Philadelphia and is someone it seems Pederson thinks highly of. While he’s currently a senior offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts, he almost certainly will be on Pederson’s staff.

Taylor’s background involved him working with quarterbacks from 2016-20, so I could see him being the guy tasked with being Lawrence’s positional coach. That could especially be the case when considering the experience Nagy has over him, which would make Nagy more suitable for a coordinating role.

Passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach, assistant head coach: David Culley

Houston Texans head coach David Culley

David Culley honestly deserved more time with the Houston Texans as their head coach and he could’ve made significant progress with another year under his belt and more talent added to the roster. However, the Texans’ big mistake could be the Jags’ gain as Culley has worked with Pederson in Philadelphia and Kansas City with both being Andy Reid’s assistants.

Culley has nearly 30 years of NFL experience and is a coach who I could see the Jags’ roster really loving. And while he could end up garnering head coaching attention again if he’s successful in Jacksonville (or wherever he lands), he knows the AFC South quite well and his knowledge and experience would be beyond valuable for Pederson.

That said, I have Culley with the same three occupations he had with the Baltimore Ravens before he took the job in Houston.

Running backs coach: Bernie Parmalee

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) and running backs coach Bernie Parmalee (right)

It seems Bernie Parmalee could end up being one of the few holdovers from Urban Meyer’s staff. In a social media post by the Jags after Pederson’s introductory press conference that showed him meeting players, Parmalee was seen in the background.

Parmalee also has a background in special teams, so maybe he could be retained and moved to a role as a special teams coordinator, but it feels like remaining the running backs coach makes sense. The most popular assistant who many feel Pederson would’ve turned to as a running backs coach is Duce Staley, but it would be hard to pry him from the Detroit Lions as he already holds an assistant head coach role in addition to coaching the running backs.

Offensive line coach: Juan Castillo

Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo

Juan Castillo is another coach who was an assistant for Reid with the Eagles alongside Pederson. In fact, Castillo was an assistant coach for Reid when Pederson was a backup quarterback for him, too.

Castillo, who most recently was coaching for the Bears under Nagy, could follow his former head coach to Jacksonville and reunite with Pederson. If he did, it would give Pederson an assistant with over 25 years of coaching experience.

Tight end coach: George Godsey

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and co-offensive coordinator George Godsey

Not all coaches will have a connection to Pederson and he’s smart enough to do his research around the league to find the best options for each role on his staff. When looking at the teams who have staffs that are in limbo, the Miami Dolphins are one after stunning some by firing Brian Flores.

However, when looking at Flores’ staff, Godsey looks like one of the more respected members of the group. In addition to his role as a tight ends coach, Godsey also held a co-offensive coordinator role last season, which speaks volumes about his ability. Additionally, his work in helping Mike Gesicki become one of the league’s better young tight ends is something that should catch Pederson’s eyes, as the Jags need to improve at the tight end position.

Quality control coach: Andrew Breiner

Adam Caplan of Sirius XM labeled Andrew Breiner as a potential option to rejoin Pederson in the NFL after serving under him in 2020 with the Eagles as a pass game analyst. Caplan added that the role could be as a quarterbacks coach, but we have Taylor down for that, so I’m putting him down for the offensive quality controls role.

Potential hire for Doug Pederson’s #Jaguars staff from #NFL source: Andrew Breiner (potentially as QBs coach): Most recently as FIU OC last season, pass game analyst for #Eagles in 2020. Before that, passing game coordinator/QBs at Mississippi St. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) February 4, 2022

Last season, Breiner was the offensive coordinator at Florida International. That’s not too far from Naples, Fla. where Pederson has a house, so it wouldn’t be shocking if the two have remained in contact since their stints in Philly.

Offensive consultant: Marty Mornhinweg

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg

Marty Mornhinweg has over 20 years of NFL coaching experience to his name. That includes time as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, head coach, and more.

He’s had a hand in working with many great quarterbacks along the way like Lamar Jackson, Steve Young, Donovan McNabb, and Michael Vick, to name a few. However, his last stop was with the Eagles in 2020 under Pederson as an offensive consultant, so maybe he’ll once again be on the veteran head coach’s radar.

