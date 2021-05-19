Projecting NFL's top-ranked offenses in 2021 Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects the NFL's top-ranked offenses in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.
A disappointed Shane Burgos opens up about his bizarre knockout loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
ThorSport Racing announced Monday that Paul Menard would return to NASCAR national-series competition in this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard is scheduled to drive a fifth ThorSport entry, the No. 66 Toyota, in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Mattei will provide sponsorship and […]
Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.
World number one Dustin Johnson on Wednesday declared himself fully fit ahead of this week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island after sitting out the final tune-up event with knee discomfort. The South Carolina native, a PGA Championship runner-up in each of the last two years, has not been in the best of form of late but suggested his knee would not be an issue as he chases a major title in his home state. "Yeah, health is good," Johnson said in his pre-tournament news conference at Kiawah Island, where first-round action begins on Thursday at the Ocean Course.
Europe captain Padraig Harrington has revealed Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits. Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Irishman’s comments before Thursday’s first round of the USPGA Championship here at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry. As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear he could essentially be in a dogfight for one spot. Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in the last few months of the points race to make it by right. Speaking candidly to Telegraph Sport, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points [per qualifying event], the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most. “I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. “If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter so that doesn’t leave very much does it? Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta [where he finished seventh] that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? “You got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention. Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him. Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian…” Garcia is currently in 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record point scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied a 10th appearance.
There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.
Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.
Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.
Rory McIlroy has returned to a Kiawah Island course that will be a far different beast at this week's PGA Championship than when he won there nine years ago. The 2012 PGA Championship was held in the heat and humidity of August, but has since moved to the more appealing weather of late spring. This week's forecast for bright sunshine, low humidity and a challenging breeze should provide a stern test of every facet of a player's game, and McIlroy for one is expecting nothing else.
Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]
Basketball fans couldn't wait to see Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty on opening night.
Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?
Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. Bennett, 24, received a minor penalty for charging at 12:19 of the third period.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league's health and safety protocol. Team officials made the announcement about five hours before tipoff and a day after coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play after missing the second half of Sunday's victory over Toronto with a migraine headache. LeVert had surgery earlier this year to remove a cancerous growth in his kidney after being acquired in a January trade with Brooklyn and Bjorkgren said he could not confirm whether LeVert would be required to miss 10 to 14 days.
Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.
Matt DiBenedetto’s phone started filling up with notifications Tuesday. A rise in the amount of grist for the NASCAR rumor mill translated into pings for the Wood Brothers Racing driver, whose career faces an uncertain path for 2022. Reports that Brad Keselowski could leave the Team Penske fold for a driving role and an ownership […]
"For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."