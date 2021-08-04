Projecting NFL's key individual stat leaders for 2021 Game Theory

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde record one final pod from Japan before coming back stateside. The guys dive into the meeting between the Pac-12 and Big 12, first reported by The Athletic. Could we see a merger? As we have said, there will be politicians. Texas state senators and college administrators met in Austin yesterday and provided the podcast with gold. Pat, Pete and Dan also preview what the SEC schedule could look like with Texas and OU in the fold before talking the impact of Quinn Ewers enrolling at Ohio State a year early.