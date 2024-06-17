Projecting how much a Quinn Meinerz extension will cost the Broncos

After Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz wraps up the fourth and final year of his rookie contract this fall, he will have earned $6,839,236, according to an estimate from Spotrac.com.

The signing bonus alone for Meinerz’s next contract could quadruple his career earnings thus far. Looking across the league, the top-earning guards average about $20 million per season. Meinerz’s agent will likely want his client to join that class of guards on his next deal.

The following deals could give an idea of what Meinerz could command as a free agent.

Robert Hunt signed a five-year, $100 million ($20 million/year) deal with the Carolina Panthers this spring that included a $26.5 million signing bonus.

Quenton Nelson has a four-year, $80 million ($20 million/year) deal with the Indianapolis Colts that featured a $31 million signing bonus.

Chris Lindstrom received a five-year, $105.2 million ($20.5 million/year) deal with the Atlanta Falcons that included a $27.5 million signing bonus.

Finally, Landon Dickerson signed a four-year, $84 million contract ($21 million/year) with the Philadelphia Eagles that includes a $19.945 million signing bonus.

Based on those deals, Meinez’s representatives will likely seek a contract worth north of $20 million per season with a signing bonus perhaps in the range of $27-$32 million. If he hits unrestricted free agency and is allowed to negotiate with other teams, Meinerz’s price could increase even more.

So the Broncos would be wise to give Meinerz an extension before he hits the open market. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver’s staff attempt to sign Meinerz to an extension during the 2024 season this fall.

