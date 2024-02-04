Projecting the most impactful transfer for each SEC baseball program for the 2024 season

The SEC has some of the best talent in the country when it comes to baseball. Each year, the conference provides some of the top players in the MLB draft. Not to mention, the SEC is typically well-represented in the College World Series.

Needless to say, it is always interesting to see which players burst onto the scene. Some of the best-of-the-best come from the southeast. It is a baseball hotbed for some of the nation’s top high school prospects and transfers.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at 14 incoming transfers that have the potential to have a breakout season in 2024.

Alabama - TJ McCants

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ole Miss outfielder TJ McCants made the decision to transfer to Alabama during the offseason. McCants was one of the better two-players in the conference over the past two seasons. He is commonly known for his speed. During his junior season at Ole Miss, he tallied 10 stolen bases, three doubles, two triples, and nine home runs. He is expected to be the Crimson Tide’s starting center fielder heading into the 2024 season.

Arkansas - INF Wehiwa Aloy

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is well known for having some of the top middle infielders in the SEC. That will be no different in 2024. During the offseason, the Razorbacks landed Sacramento State transfer Wehiwa Aloy. Following his freshman season, Aloy was named the WAC Freshman of the Year. He made 55 starts for the Hornets. Aloy held a .376 batting average on the season with 14 home runs and 46 runs batted in. He is sure to make an immediate impact for the Razorbacks this season.

Auburn - IF/OF Christian Hall

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn went to the transfer portal during the offseason and landed an in-state, utility player in UAB transfer Christian Hall. The Alabama native led the Blazers in home runs (8), runs batted in (34), total bases (84), and slugging percentage (.443). He made 53 starts, so he is a dependable option. Auburn will look for Hall to quickly cement a role somewhere on the diamond. He can be utilized as an outfielder or infielder.

Florida - INF Colby Shelton

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida did its homework in the transfer portal. The Gators were able to bring Alabama’s home run leader back home to the Sunshine state. During his freshman season at Alabama, Shelton held a .300 batting average while totaling 25 home runs and 51 runs batted in. During a 10-game hitting streak, Shelton hit .441 with nine home runs and 19 runs batted in. It is also worth noting that he led the Crimson Tide with a .729 slugging percentage. Shelton will pair with utility player Jac Caglianone to form one of the best offensive duos in the SEC.

Georgia - INF Kolby Branch

NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Baylor may have struggled last season, but one player that did not was infielder Kolby Branch. The Texas native won the Bears’ Triple Crown with a .325 batting average, six home runs, and 41 runs batted in. He was also selected as a unanimous Freshman All-American by the Big-12 coaches. It is safe to say that Georgia did its due diligence in landing one of the premier transfers in the transfer portal.

Kentucky - LHP Dominic Niman

Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the top transfer pitchers will be toeing the rubber in Lexington this season. Central Connecticut State transfer Dominic Niman transferred to Kentucky during the offseason. The Connecticut native had a stellar senior season in New Britain. He amassed a 12-2 record while holding a 2.77 ERA in 104 innings. In 2023, he was named the ECAC Pitcher of the Year. Needless to say, he is expected to play a key role on the mound for the Wildcats next season.

LSU - RHP Luke Holman

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU won the College World Series last year and managed to bolster their pitching rotation in the offseason. The Tigers landed Alabama right-handed pitcher Luke Holman by way of the transfer portal. Holman was Alabama’s ace in 2023. He finished the season with a 7-4 record and a 3.67 ERA. Not to mention, Holman held opponents to a .186 batting average. LSU lost multiple pitchers during the offseason so adding Holman is huge for the trajectory of the program.

Missouri - INF Danny Corona

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri added quite a big name via the transfer portal. The Tigers landed one of the most proven transfers in the country in Wake Forest transfer infielder Danny Corona. The New York native played a key role in helping the Demon Deacons reach the College World Series. Corona held a .285 batting average with 13 home runs and 45 runs batted in. He will provide a boost at the plate as well as on defense for the Tigers this season.

Ole Miss - OF Treyson Hughes

Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger-USA TODAY NETWORK

After a disappointing season, Ole Miss now looks to get back on the right track in 2024. The Rebels brought in a handful of transfers during the offseason. One of those was highly-coveted Mercer transfer outfielder Treyson Hughes. In two seasons in the SoCon, Hughes made 107 starts for the Bears. He held a .351 batting average to go along with 23 home runs and 101 runs batted in. If the Rebels plan to return to Omaha, Hughes will have to play at a high level. There is no question about it.

South Carolina - OF Kennedy Jones

[Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023

South Carolina did not have to go too far to land a promising transfer. The Gamecocks were able to reel in UNC-Greensboro transfer outfielder Kennedy Jones. During his sophomore season, Jones was a First-Team All-SoCon selection. He finished second in the conference with 86 hits. Jones managed to hold a .357 batting average to go along with 14 home runs and 43 runs batted in. He will be an immediate impact transfer in Columbia this season.

Tennessee - C Cannon Peebles

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee went into the transfer portal to land one of the top catchers. The Volunteers came away with North Carolina State transfer Cannon Peebles. In one season in Raleigh, Peebles had a .352 batting average with 12 home runs and 50 runs batted in. Interestingly enough, he finished third in North Carolina State history with 50 runs batted in and 12 home runs. Tennessee will certainly depend on Peebles to come in and make an impact behind the plate.

Texas A&M - INF Ali Camarillo

Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M made a splash in the transfer portal when by landing CSUN transfer infielder Ali Camarillo. The California native was an All-Big West First Team selection. As a sophomore, he amassed a .371 batting average with 44 runs batted in and 15 doubles. The Aggies will look to return to the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and Camarillo will be key to helping them accomplish that feat.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire