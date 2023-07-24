Projecting Mizzou football's first defensive depth chart of 2023

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) celebrates with defensive back Joseph Charleston (28) and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) after making an interception in the end zone against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest revelations in the 2022 season was the Missouri football team's stellar defense. In the 2023 season, the Tigers return most of the starters on that defense under defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Here's how we project Missouri's first defensive depth chart will look heading into the start of camp.

Linebackers

Middle Linebacker

Will Linebacker

Ty'Ron Hopper Chuck Hicks/Tristan Newson

The linebackers are easily brains of the defense and it shows with how much experience they bring. Hopper and Bailey started together last season and are back to lead the second level of the defense. Hopper could elevate his NFL Draft status even further from a successful 2022 season.

Behind those two is Wilson, who showed his mettle when he started in place of Bailey against Georgia and didn't miss a step. Hicks and Newson have earned rave reviews from Drinkwitz this offseason, too.

Cornerbacks

Left Cornerback

Right Cornerback

Ennis Rakestraw Dreyden Norwood

STAR

Daylan Carnell Tre'Vez Johnson

If the brains of the defense are the linebackers, then the cornerbacks could be considered the heart of the defense. Rakestraw came back from an ACL injury in 2022 and Abrams-Draine moved from the slot to the outside corner position to combine for 26 pass breakups.

Behind those two are Clarke and Norwood, who bring experience and depth, allowing the cornerbacks to have a thorough rotation of skill.

Carnell steps into the STAR role and has a chance to flourish as a playmaker. He led the team with five total turnovers last year with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Safety

Strong Safety

Joseph Charleston Marvin Burks

Free Safety

Jaylon Carlies Sidney Williams

Charleston and Carlies are two more returnees who started all of last season. Carlies tied for the team lead with three interceptions and Charleston was a dependable tackler who was skilled in coverage. Those two are dependable on the back end.

What could be a boon for the future of MU is Williams, a transfer from Florida State, and Burks, a four-star true freshman from St. Louis. At SEC Media Days, Abrams-Draine alluded to the impression Burks has already made on the defensive backfield.

"Marvin, he a dog," Abrams-Draine said. "We call him starvin' Marvin."

Defensive Line

Right Defensive Tackle

Kristian Williams Josh Landry/Marquis Gracial

Right Defensive End

Joe Moore Nyles Gaddy

Left Defensive End

Darius Robinson Austin Firestone/Johnny Walker

Left Defensive Tackle

Realus George Jayden Jernigan

The biggest question mark of the defense lies in the front four after the departures of Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat, however, it's less of a conundrum than what it may seem on paper.

Robinson returns as perhaps one of the best NFL prospects MU has next season, but he moves from the interior to the exterior. At the edge position, Robinson will lead the pass rush with Moore, a transfer from Arizona State. In the rotation are Gaddy, a transfer from Jackson State, and Austin Firestone, a Northwestern transfer. The unit has the ability to defend the run, but they'll need to prove they can consistently rush the passer.

One player has earned the notice from Robinson, and that's Johnny Walker. Walker saw an expanded role in the Gasparilla Bowl loss against Wake Forest. Robinson said Walker had been standing out as a player who impressed him. There's a chance Walker could leap Firestone or Gaddy during camp leading up to the season opener.

While the edge rushers are set, the defensive tackle rotation features familiar faces. Williams was effective in the rotation last season and Realus George is set for a larger role. Behind them are Jernigan and Landy, two rotational tackles who also know Baker's system.

A player to watch is Gracial, another player Robinson noted has impressed him so far. Gracial, a former four-star prospect, is in line to create his spot in the rotation which could include Gracial earning a spot as a starter.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Projecting Mizzou football's first defensive depth chart of 2023