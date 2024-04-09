Projecting Michigan football 2024 spring ball offense two-deep

Michigan football is halfway through spring ball and though there are a lot of faces that will join the team in the summer, the bulk of the program is being forged now through the offseason practice sessions.

We’ve heard a lot from players and coaches in the weekly media availabilities and thus are starting to garner some idea as to what the next iteration of the Wolverines will look like. Though it could change in a hurry with players coming and going via the transfer portal, much of the team is set.

Though the offense is a little more questionable than the defense.

There’s no obvious starting quarterback on the roster at this juncture. The offensive line is a work in progress. There’s little depth at wide receiver. But tight end and running back are completely set while the aforementioned offensive line does have a lot of entrenched talent at particular positions.

With that in mind, here is our predicted two-deep for the Michigan Wolverines offense halfway through spring ball with some sure things and some estimated guesses.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire