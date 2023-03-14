Projecting the Miami Dolphins' starting lineups after latest moves

FILE - Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. The Miami Dolphins are acquiring Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, according to two people with knowledge of the trade Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Jalen Ramsey and David Long are among the new starters the Miami Dolphins have already acquired via a trade with the Rams and a free agent signing.

Ramsey can start opposite fellow Pro Bowler Xavien Howard at cornerback.

Long could be paired with fellow athletic linebacker Jerome Baker.

Miami will also be adding backup quarterback Mike White and special teams linebacker Duke Riley.

And Miami brought back starting running back Raheem Mostert as well.

Here is the Dolphins' projected starting lineup at this time:

Miami Dolphins offense

QB Tua Tagovailoa

RB Raheem Mostert

FB Alec Ingold (Miami could also start WR Cedrick Wilson)

WR Tyreek Hill

WR Jaylen Waddle

TE Durham Smythe

LT Terron Armstead

LG Liam Eichenberg (or Robert Jones)

C Connor Williams

RG Robert Hunt

RT Austin Jackson

Miami Dolphins Defense

Edge Jaelan Phillips

Edge Bradley Chubb

DT Christian Wilkins

DT Zach Sieler

NT Raekwon Davis

LB Jerome Baker

CB Xavien Howard

CB Jalen Ramsey

S Jevon Holland

S Brandon Jones

