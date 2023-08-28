Projecting LSU’s 2023 offensive stats

Game week is finally here.

LSU’s preperation for Florida State is in full swing and by this time next week, we’ll know if LSU is 1-0 or 0-1.

It’s time to get those final predictions in before the season starts and today we’ll be looking at stats.

LSU’s offense exceeded expectations last year. It lacked explosiveness, but it was one of the most efficient units in the country on a down to down basis.

Another step is expected this year. How big that step is will determine if LSU is a playoff team or still chasing the top of the sport.

Here’s where I expect LSU to finish the year in six key offensive stats.

37 points per game

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

We’ll start with the most important stat: Points scored.

LSU averaged 34.5 points per game last year, which put it 24th in college football.

We’ll see an improvement this year with LSU’s offense improving across the board. There’s more talent and experience and field position should be better with improved special teams.

35 points a game is the floor, but around 37 is where I see the most likely total.

470 yards per game

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This stat could get a little difficult to project this year. Games will move quicker with no clock stoppages after first down, resulting in less plays.

Efficiency numbers will remain the same but the cumulative stats will dip.

Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock aren’t afraid to use tempo, but they’ve never relied on it. LSU’s 71.2 plays/game last year. That’s more than Debrock got in the habit of running at UC, but around where Kelly operated at Notre Dame.

I have LSU around 470 yards per game this year. That’s a 17-yard boost from last year and Denbrock’s unit should sit top 20 here.

6.6 yards per play

(Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

Denbrock’s career season high for yards per play is 6.7, which his Cincinnati offense hit twice in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, LSU’s offense averaged 6.36 yards per play. That’s around where Kelly’s last four offenses at Notre Dame sat.

LSU should make a jump this year. Denbrock’s UC offense made a big leap from 2019 to 2020 after he had a couple of years to get his system in place.

Denbrock’s only been at LSU one year, but the Tigers are ahead of where Cincinnati was from a personnel standpoint.

LSU has the talent to surpass this 6.6 yards per play projection, but this would put them somewhere in between 10 and 20 nationally.

8.1 yards per pass

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This one could end up on the conservative side, but it’s still a whole half-yard jump from where Jayden Daniels was last year.

It would be his best mark since averaging 8.3 yards per pass in 2020 at Arizona State.

I think this number could be even better if we see the improved yards after the catch numbers the staff has talked about. Part of that is Daniels putting his receivers in better situations to run with it.

LSU’s offense was one of the top 20 units in the country last year with Daniels averaging 7.5 per pass. If the number improves to 8.1, I think it means we saw a more consistent and explosive passing game.

5.2 yards per run

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

LSU averaged 5.0 yards per run in 2022 (29th in the country).

That’s below where Denbrock’s 2020 and 2021 UC offenses sat. His unit was in the top 15 both years.

LSU has the chance to approach that this year. Daniels is back after leading the SEC in 10-yard runs. The sack total should slightly decrease too, cutting out some of the negative yards.

LSU’s running back room was up and down last year. We never knew who would be available each week with guys in and out of the lineup. This year, some backs should take a step forward while the room has better injury luck too.

Look for LSU to get around 5.2 yards per carry and rank in the top 20 nationally.

49% success rate

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU’s success rate last year was approaching elite.

At 51.3%, the Tigers’ offense ranked seventh in the sport. Just behind USC and just in front of Tennessee. LSU kept good company there.

I think we might see some trade-off this year as LSU looks to get more explosive. More deep shots on first down could eliminate some of those five-yard runs on first down.

Daniels could scramble less too if he’s pushing the ball down the field. His legs were a big reason for LSU’s top-tier efficiency.

But all the pieces that made LSU successful last year are still here. The offensive line should be even better and the RB room should have better depth.

I have LSU coming in just under 50% here. That will still be good enough to rank in the top 15.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire