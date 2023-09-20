Projecting Justin Herbert's Week 3 point total 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund reveals whether or not Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will score above 19.4 fantasy points in Week 3 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund reveals whether or not Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will score above 19.4 fantasy points in Week 3 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said there's no timetable for Ekeler's return Monday.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Renee Miller examines murky situations that have fantasy football managers wondering what to believe after two weeks of action.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Deshaun Watson could face a fine from the NFL for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
"If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life."
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.