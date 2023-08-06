Projecting Jets’ next unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Panthers

The Jets are entering the true first week of the NFL preseason schedule. They will be in the Carolinas this week for a pair of joint practices and a game with the Carolina Panthers. The Jets put out an unofficial depth chart heading into the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns. Here, we will project what that chart could look like heading into the Carolina game. Not much likely will change but the Jets did essentially swap out a pair of linebackers this weekend, signing Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen and releasing Hamseh Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson Tim Boyle Chris Streveler

No changes here. Wilson showed progress in the Hall of Fame Game and is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback. Boyle still has the edge on Streveler for QB3.

Running Back

Carter and Knight had the night off Thursday, allowing Abanikanda to start and flashed during the Hall of Fame Game. Hall remains on the PUP list but will immediately shoot to the top of the chart once he comes off. Bawden is separate for the sake that he is the only fullback. He still has a chance to make the roster.

Wide Receiver

With Cobb recently off the PUP list, we’ll see if the Jets move him up to the second team on the depth chart. He’s currently listed behind Hardman. Taylor had a nice deep catch Thursday and Gipson flashed as a returner. The battle for the last few receivers spots could come down to the wire.

Tight End

Offensive Line

Becton played well Thursday but continues to be behind Mitchell and Turner in practice with Brown still on the PUP list. The Jets seem to be eyeing Turner as the swing tackle behind Brown and Mitchell this season and Warren isn’t going anywhere, so it’s a true 50/50 on Becton sticking around.

Defensive Line

Will McDonald flashed and Bryce Huff played well, as expected, during Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game. It was interesting to see Huff play as long as he did, but he came away healthy, which is most important. The Jets will have a deep core on the interior and on the edge.

Linebacker

The biggest change will be at the linebacker position. Over the weekend, the Jets signed Vigil and Eguavoen and released Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall. Vigil could slot in where Nasirildeen was and add to the competition for the fourth (and maybe a fifth) linebacker spot.

Cornerback

Hall and Echols started Thursday and look like they’ll be the top backups to Gardner and Reed — Echols cannot play Week 1 due to suspension — with Hardee there as well as the special teams ace.

Safety

Amos is still trying to climb back ahead of Adams for a starting spot, getting extra reps by starting the Hall of Fame Game. It might still be early to say if that’s a sign Adams is locked into a starting spot, but there hasn’t been anything lately to suggest Adams will drop back down the depth chart.

Specialists

