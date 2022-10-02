Projecting the Jets inactives for Week 4 vs. Steelers

The New York Jets are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 with both teams looking to get to 2-2 at the quarter-pole of the season. The Jets called up two players, Hamsah Nasirildeen and Grant Hermanns, from the practice squad, so the team will have to name seven players as inactive. Here’s our guess at who those seven players will be.

QB Mike White

WR Denzel Mims

TE Lawrence Cager

OL Cedric Ogbuehi

LB Quincy Williams

DL Bryce Huff

CB Bryce Hall

With Zach Wilson back, Mike White will be inactive as the third quarterback. Joe Flacco will be the backup.

Denzel Mims and Lawrence will continue to be inactive on the offensive side of the football.

Cedric Ogbuehi just signed earlier this week with the Jets so he’s likely not quite ready to be active. The elevation of Hermanns also suggests he’ll be the backup tackle rather than Ogbuehi.

Quincy Williams was already ruled out with an ankle injury. Nasirildeen will be the fifth linebacker.

Bryce Huff has almost become lost in the shuffle behind the other defensive linemen and Bryce Hall has seemingly fallen out of favor. He could be active if the Jets decide to sit Brandin Echols, who is questionable with a hamstring injury but he did practice in full Friday, which could be a good sign for his availability Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire