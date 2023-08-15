Projecting the Jaguars’ 53-man roster after Week 1 of preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars are suddenly a relatively deep team with capable reserves who were able to mount a come-from-behind fourth quarter win against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

There’s no doubt that it’s a good sign for the health of the franchise, but the bittersweet pill to swallow is that the Jaguars are a couple weeks away from some very difficult decisions. The 90-man roster will shrink to 53 players before the regular season and some extremely talented players will inevitably be let go.

The positive news is that there’s a good looking 53-man roster on the way. With two preseason games left to play, here’s our projection of how it currently stands:

Quarterback (3)

This is one of the toughest call for the Jaguars. Beathard is a reliable, veteran backup who is familiar with the Jacksonville offense and is close with Lawrence. Rourke is a preseason sensation who chose the Jaguars after visiting a dozen NFL teams last season.

Parting with either player would be difficult, but burning a roster spot on a third quarterback isn’t ideal either. In the end, I think Rourke’s intriguing developmental value makes him too hard to cut.

Running back (4)

Hasty and Johnson may be battling for a third and final spot, but the Jaguars carried four backs for much of the 2022 season, They’re likely to be inclined to do so again, as running back is probably the strongest position group on the roster.

Wide receiver (6)

There are a few players (Kevin Austin Jr., Jacob Harris, Elijah Cooks) making an intriguing push for one of the last spots, but it’s going to be tough to supplant Jones and the Jaguars probably won’t want to let Washington hit the waiver wire.

Tight end (4)

The Jaguars carried four tight ends through the 2022 season and they have a solid group of four to keep in 2023, as well.

Offensive line (8)

Robinson won’t count as a roster spot, so he’s on here but not counting toward the total for now.

Picking which backups will make the roster is hard, though. Shatley’s been the team’s top versatile reserve for years, Van Lanen was picked up in a trade last year and keeps getting better, and Wells is a reliable veteran with starting experience.

Blake Hance and Cooper Hodges are right on the bubble and could push for one of those spots, but for now I have them on the outside looking in.

Defensive line (6)

Smoot will undoubtedly be on the active roster whenever he’s off the PUP list, but that could be a while. Until he counts against a roster spot, he’s listed here but doesn’t count toward the total.

Outside linebacker (4)

A lot could change here between now and the start of the regular season. The Jaguars could add another player to the mix (like Jadeveon Clowney, perhaps) and the roster spot for Chaisson is far from secure. Don’t rule out Jordan Smith as a possibility for the roster either.

Inside linebacker (5)

Miller may be better off on the practice squad, but teams don’t typically send fourth-round picks through the waiver wire and see them come out the other side. Johnson is here because he’s one of the better special teamers in the league.

Cornerback (5)

Tough cuts will have to be made at this position with Tevaughn Campbell, Montaric “Buster” Brown, Erick Hallett II, Chris Claybrooks, and even Divaad Wilson all putting themselves in the mix.

Safety (5)

The top three have become a reliable group on the back-end, the bottom two provide enough value on special teams to lock up spots.

Special teams (3)

The only question mark is the shoulder injury suffered by Matiscik on Saturday. Once he’s healthy, he’ll presumably take back the spot and Carson Tinker’s reunion tour in Jacksonville will be over.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire