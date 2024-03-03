Projecting Georgia’s tight end depth chart ahead of spring practice

The Georgia Bulldogs tight end room faces the monumental task of replacing Brock Bowers in 2024. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley has prepared the Bulldogs well for this moment.

Oscar Delp already has starting experience because Brock Bowers missed several games with an ankle injury in 2023. Additionally, Georgia returns a pair of former four-star recruits in Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. Georgia’s riches at the tight end position don’t end there. The Dawgs brought in Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek via the transfer portal. Yurosek is the nation’s No. 6 transfer tight end and is a former All-Pac-12 selection.

Georgia also signed a pair of talented freshmen that are already enrolled. How do we rank the Georgia depth chart at tight end entering spring practice?

Starter: Oscar Delp

Online Athens

Year: Junior



Oscar Delp could be a preseason All-SEC selection this summer. Delp is Georgia’s best blocking tight end and offers a lot as a pass catcher. With Brock Bowers missing several games in 2023, Delp already has starting experience.

2023 stats: 24 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns



Back-up: Lawson Luckie

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Sophomore



Lawson Luckie gets the nod over Benjamin Yurosek on our depth chart due to his experience in Georgia’s system. Luckie fought through an ankle injury at the start of last season and ended up playing in seven games.

2023 stats: two catches for nine yards and a touchdown

Talented transfer: Benjamin Yurosek

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Graduate

Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek was named an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection for his efforts in 2023. Yurosek, a former four-star recruit, suffered an injury against Colorado and was only able to play in six games last season.

Yurosek recorded a 42 catches for a career-high 653 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 and is capable of being Georgia’s top receiving option at tight end. However, we like Oscar Delp more as a blocker.

2023 stats: 16 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown

Pearce Spurlin

Northwest Florida Daily News

Year: Sophomore

Spurlin played in six games as a true freshman. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end has the skills to be a dangerous red zone receiver and could easily climb up to No. 2 on the Dawgs’ depth chart.

2023 stats: three catches for 60 yards



Early enrollee: Jaden Reddell

Year: Freshman



Reddell could be Georgia’s fastest tight end. He faces a bunch of competition, but don’t be surprised if he sees action this fall because he’s that talented.

Recruiting ranking: Four-star, nation’s No. 5 tight end



Early enrollee: Colton Heinrich

Year: Freshman



Heinrich may receive a redshirt this fall. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end faces a significant climb up the depth chart to receive touches. Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley is great at developing talent, so Heinrich could become a key player over the years.

Recruiting ranking: Three-star, nation’s No. 59 tight end

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire