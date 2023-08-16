Projecting Georgia’s starting outside linebackers

The outside linebacker room is one of Georgia’s biggest weaknesses on its 2023 roster. The Bulldogs don’t return much experience at outside linebacker and may have to count on true freshman to rush the passer.

However, Georgia has a ton of talent at outside linebacker. The Bulldogs’ outside linebacker room if filled with former four- and five-star recruits.

The Bulldogs have some depth at outside linebacker, but Chaz Chambliss is the only returning player with extensive experience.

Who do we project to be Georgia’s starting outside linebackers in 2023?



Class: sophomore



Marvin Jones Jr. is due to have a larger role in 2023. He played a lot of special teams snaps as a true freshman. Jones Jr., a former five-star recruit, missed spring practice with a labrum tear.

Jones Jr. has excellent size and athleticism. That combined with his experience is why we think he will start at outside linebacker for the Dawgs.

2022 stats: 13 games played, one sack and four tackles

Outside linebacker No. 2: Darris Smith



Class: sophomore



Darris Smith will almost certainly have a large role on special teams for Georgia. Smith is an excellent athlete and should see more snaps at outside linebacker in 2023. Smith is a former four-star recruit.

2022 stats: 11 games played and four total tackles



Class: junior



Chambliss is the veteran of Georgia’s outside linebacker room. He has played in 26 career games and is by far the most experienced outside linebacker.

Kirby Smart notes that Chambliss is the leader of Georgia’s outside linebacker room.

We have a lot of young, eager guys that need to grow, and we’ve got the oldest vet in the room is Chaz, and he sets the tempo and the tone of the room all the time.

Chambliss is Georgia’s top run-stuffing outside linebacker and should start every week when he is healthy. Chambliss may not play as much in obvious passing situations.

2022 stats: 12 games played, 2.0 sacks, and 16 tackles

Outside linebacker No. 2: Damon Wilson



Class: freshman

Wilson played for Venice High School in Venice, Florida. He played against a high level of high school competition. Wilson played in back-to-back 8A state championship games in 2021 and 2022. He won a state title in 2021. Wilson was a four-star recruit. He ranked as the No. 45 recruit and No. 5 edge rusher.

Damon Wilson was Georgia’s most highly decorated outside linebacker recruit in the class of 2023, so that’s why we have him as a No. 2 outside linebacker over players like C.J. Madden, Gabe Harris, and Samuel M’Pemba.

Size: 6-foot-4, 245-pounds

Depth: C.J. Madden



Class: redshirt freshman

C.J. Madden played against Samford last season, but did not see any further action. Madden, a former four-star recruit, has a chance to earn more snaps during his second season with the Bulldogs.

Size: 6-foot-4, 245-pounds

Depth: Gabe Harris



Class: freshman

Gabriel Harris ranked as the nation’s No. 97 player and No. 13 outside defender in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. Harris played for IMG Academy in high school.

Harris, like M’Pemba, should see snaps as a true freshman. There’s a strong chance of Georgia relying on true freshman outside linebackers late in the season.

Size: 6-foot-4, 245-pounds

Depth: Samuel M'Pemba

Class: freshman

Samuel M’Pemba was the No. 11 edge rusher in the class of 2023. He played high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The elite edge rusher is the No. 82 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 16 recruit in Florida.

M’Pemba and the other outside linebackers for Georgia have a prime opportunity to earn playing time. Georgia has only one upperclassman in the outside linebacker room. There is not much separation between Georgia’s outside linebackers on the depth chart.

Size: 6-foot-3, 245-pounds

Wildcard: linebacker Jalon Walker



Class: sophomore



For the purposes of the outside linebacker depth chart, we don’t consider Jalon Walker to be an outside linebacker. Ahead of fall camp, Kirby Smart noted that Walker has been a part of the inside linebacker room. However, he plans to use him as a pass rusher on third downs in 2023.

He’ll start at inside. That’s his natural position. That’s what he wants to grow at, and he’ll be in that competition for guys that get an opportunity to play. This year and really the entire time he was out in the spring with a shoulder, he still was in the ILB room, and he’ll start in the ILB room, but he’ll be part of the 3rd down package that allows him to rush the passer.

Jalon Walker may be Georgia’s second-best pass rushing outside linebacker outside of Marvin Jones. Walker is more dynamic at rushing the passer than Chaz Chambliss. Walker had seven quarterback hurries in the College Football Playoff. He missed spring practice with a labrum tear.

2022 stats: nine tackles, 15 games played, and one sack

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire