Projecting Georgia’s starting offensive line

The Georgia Bulldogs should have one of the best offensive lines in the country again in 2023. Georgia’s ability to pass protect and establish the run is a major reason why the Bulldogs have won back-to-back national titles.

Georgia returns all three starters from the interior of the 2022 offensive line. The Bulldogs also return offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who is a first-team All-SEC selection. Overall, Georgia has four offensive linemen on the All-SEC team. The offensive line should remain a strength of Georgia’s team in 2023 thanks to all of the returning experience and talent.

Who do we project to start at every position on Georgia’s offensive line?

Right tackle: Amarius Mims

Amarius Mims is a member of the first-team All-SEC despite limited starting experience. Last season, Mims stepped up for Georgia in the College Football Playoff after right tackle Warren McClendon suffered an injury. Mims, who is a former five-star recruit, has excellent size and a ton of potential as a run blocker. Mims played in 12 games in 2022.

Right tackle No. 2: Chad Lindberg

Chad Lindberg is a former four-star offensive tackle recruit. He brings experience to the offensive line as a junior. Lindberg is a quality back-up, who would start on a lot of college football teams. Lindberg appeared in six games during 2022 and should see early action against UAB, Ball State, and Tennessee-Martin.

Right guard: Tate Ratledge

Tate Ratledge started in 14 games in 2022. It was awesome to see him bounce back from a torn ACL he suffered against Clemson in 2021. Ratledge should be expect to start every game when he is healthy. The former four-star recruit did an excellent job in pass protection last year and figures to be in for a big junior season.

Right guard No. 2: Dylan Fairchild

Dylan Fairchild is another quality depth piece. Fairchild, who has a background in wrestling, is a redshirt sophomore. The former four-star recruit saw action in five games during the 2022 season.

Sedrick Van Pran is the leader of Georgia’s offensive front. The former elite center recruit has started in 30 straight games for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Van Pran will be one of the top centers in the country and ultimately a high pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The 2023 preseason first-team All-SEC selection helped Georgia have an spectacular pass blocking unit in 2022.

Center No. 2: Jared Wilson

6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman Jared Wilson played in seven games during Georgia’s 2022 season. Wilson is a former three-star recruit.

Another candidate to serve as Georgia’s center behind Sedrick Van Pran would be Austin Blaske. Blaske is experienced at center and several other positions along the offensive front.

Left guard: Xavier Truss

Four of Georgia’s five projected starting offensive linemen made All-SEC teams? Is that good?

Xavier Truss brings size and physicality to the Georgia offensive line. Truss, a second-team All-SEC pick, returns for another season with the Dawgs. He should retain his role as a starter on a stout Georgia offensive front. Truss started in 14 games at left guard in 2022.

Left guard No. 2: Micah Morris

Redshirt sophomore Micah Morris was originally a four-star offensive tackle recruit. Morris has had a few seasons to develop at Georgia. He played in six games last season and should see the field a lot as the Dawgs get through the opening month of the season.

Left tackle: Earnest Greene

Left tackle is arguably the most important role on the offensive line. Georgia returns its whole starting offensive line from the College Football Playoff outside of left tackle.

We are taking a leap of faith here and are projecting redshirt freshman Earnest Greene to beat out Austin Blaske for the starting job at left tackle. The starting left tackle role is an open competition. Greene, a former four-star recruit, missed 2022 with hamstring and back injuries. He is quite talented and got the start at left tackle in the spring game.

Left tackle No. 2: Austin Blaske

Austin Blaske is perhaps the most interesting second-string offensive lineman that Georgia has. Blaske, a former three-star recruit, is Georgia’s most versatile lineman. He played in nine games last season, which is the most of any Georgia lineman that we project to not be starting. Blaske has the talent and experience to beat out Earnest Greene.

Another left tackle candidate that should not be overlooked is true freshman Monroe Freeling. Freeling was one of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

