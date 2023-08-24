Projecting Georgia’s starting cornerbacks

The Georgia Bulldogs return one of the top secondaries in the nation for the 2023 college football season. However, Georgia does have some question marks at the cornerback position.

Who will win the starting cornerback role opposite Kamari Lassiter? Who will be Georgia’s top slot cornerback (playing the STAR position)?

Last season, Georgia allowed just 15 passing touchdowns over 15 games. The Bulldogs gave up an average of 6.45 yards per pass attempt in 2022.

This year, Georgia’s secondary won’t have to face as many talented quarterbacks. Kirby Smart and Georgia have recruited the cornerback position very well and should have another strong cornerback group in 2023.

Who do we project to start at cornerback for Georgia in 2023?

Cornerback No. 1: Kamari Lassiter

Kamari Lassiter is a sure tackler and Georgia’s top outside cornerback for 2023. Lassiter is a physical cornerback that isn’t a liability in the run game. He will look to improve his pass coverage in 2023. Lassiter finished last year with 38 tackles and four pass deflections.

Cornerback No. 2: Daylen Everette

We favor Daylen Everette to win the No. 2 cornerback role opposite Kamari Lassiter. Everette, who played high school football at IMG Academy, played in 14 games as a true freshman in 2022. He recorded 13 total tackles and a pass deflection. Everette is ready to start, but he will face competition for his starting cornerback role.

Slot cornerback (STAR): Tykee Smith

Tykee Smith tore his ACL during the 2021 college football season after transferring to Georgia from West Virginia. Smith should be healthy and ready to play a larger role in 2023 after recording 29 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble last year.

Cornerback No. 4: Nyland Green

Nyland Green is a former four-star recruit. Green is a redshirt sophomore and is looking to play more in 2023. Green recorded three tackles and a pass deflection in 2022 and played in 10 games.

Green has not been ahead of Everette on the depth chart, but his experience should help give him an edge over other talented players in the cornerback room.

Depth: Julian Humphrey

Humphrey has excellent speed. He appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2022. The former four-star recruit should appear in more games as a redshirt freshman, but he is a couple spots away from starting.

Depth (STAR): Joenel Aguero

We project Aguero to be a starter at STAR later in the season. Aguero is a physical defender and good tackler. The true freshman is a former elite recruit and will be difficult to keep off the field.

Joenel Aguero flashed his potential in Georgia’s spring game. He plays fast and is a big hitter.

A.J. Harris was a prized recruit and has the talent to start opposite Kamari Lassiter. Harris should not be counted out as a legitimate contender to start at cornerback. He looked the part in Georgia’s spring game with six tackles and pass deflection.

Depth: Justyn Rhett

We project true freshman defensive back Justyn Rhett to take a redshirt in 2023. The former four-star recruit has the talent to surprise us, but there is too much talent in the cornerback room to play everyone.

