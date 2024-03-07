Projecting Georgia’s quarterback room ahead of spring practice

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the country’s best quarterback rooms for the 2024 season. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announced his return to Athens in December and is a big reason why Georgia is preseason national championship favorites (+350, per BetMGM).

Georgia lost some depth at quarterback this offseason as Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky. Additionally, Dylan Raiola’s last-minute flip to Nebraska means that Georgia has just three scholarship quarterbacks entering spring practice.

Obviously, Carson Beck is the starter for Georgia this season. However, what other options does Georgia have? Georgia’s quarterback depth is a concern, but fortunately the Bulldogs return a stout offensive line, so it is unlikely that Beck will take too many hits this fall. Let’s take a look at Georgia’s projected quarterback depth chart entering spring practice.

Starter: Carson Beck

Class: Senior

Carson Beck’s return for a senior season means that Georgia will be national championship contenders. Beck is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and has an array of weapons to pass to. Buckle up, this Georgia offense is going to be fun!

Beck is the NCAA’s leading returning passer. He still has plenty of areas where he will look to improve this spring.

2023 stats: 3,941 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions

Back-up: Gunner Stockton

Class: Sophomore



Stockton is Georgia’s most mobile quarterback. However, due to Georgia’s lack of quarterback depth, we would not expect him to get many designed runs this season. The former four-star recruit battled with Brock Vandagriff to be the No. 2 quarterback a season ago and now has that role all to himself. Stockton should get a ton of snaps in the Georgia spring game.

2023 stats: 12 of 19, 165 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception

Third-string: Ryan Puglisi

Class: Freshman



Ryan Puglisi stuck with his commitment to Georgia unlike Dylan Raiola. Puglisi will receive many more snaps this spring because Raiola flipped to Nebraska. Puglisi has a good arm and is mostly a pocket passer. He’s one injury away from being a key player on the Georgia roster.

Recruit ranking: Four-star, nation’s No. 10 quarterback

Fourth-string: Jackson Muschamp

Class: Senior

Georgia’s quarterback room lost its back-up when Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky. Jackson Mushchamp, who saw some action in the Orange Bowl, is Georgia’s fourth-string quarterback and likely won’t see many snaps this fall.

2023 stats: one rush for 14 yards

Will Georgia look to add a quarterback via the transfer portal?

Georgia could look to add to its quarterback room via the transfer portal. The Bulldogs previously recruited UNLV starting quarterback Jayden Maiava. Based on Georgia’s lack of depth at quarterback, we would not expect for the Bulldogs to run Carson Beck or Gunner Stockton much.

Georgia typically likes to roster four scholarship quarterbacks. Look for Georgia to be in the market for a transfer quarterback this spring.

