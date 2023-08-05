Projecting Georgia football’s 2023 tight end depth chart

Two tight end sets have played a massive role in Georgia football’s back-to-back national championship victories. Georgia leaned heavily on sets with both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the field.

Now, Darnell Washington is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who will step up in place of Washington?

Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers contributed to a lot of Georgia’s success because of their versatility. Both Bowers and Washington were tough to cover and tackle with just one player. Additionally, the duo were outstanding blockers, so that created a lot of match-up issues for opposing defenses.

In 2023, Georgia could turn to more three wide receiver sets or the Bulldogs could continue to heavily utilize two tight end sets. If Georgia consistently plays a second tight end, then who would it be?

TE1: Brock Bowers

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Brock Bowers would be the No. 1 tight end on any team in the country. He’s that good. He may even be the best college football tight end of all-time.

Bowers is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and should be in for a monster 2023 season. Bowers is excellent with the ball in his hands and is great at generating yards after contact. Don’t sleep on Bowers putting up numbers in the rushing game.

2022 stats: 63 receptions for 942 yards and 10 total touchdowns

TE2: Oscar Delp

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

Oscar Delp played in 13 games for Georgia in 2022. He played in the College Football Playoff against Ohio State after Darnell Washington went down with an injury. Delp’s experience and ability as a blocker should give him an inside track to seeing significant playing time behind Brock Bowers this fall.

The big question surrounding Delp (or any other Georgia reserve tight end) is would the Bulldogs rather play a receiver like Rara Thomas, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, or Arian Smith instead of a tight end? A lot of that depends on the situation, but ultimately Georgia wants to have the best five skill position players on the field in critical moments.

2022 stats: five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown

TE3: Lawson Luckie

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

True freshman Lawson Luckie looked sharp in the Georgia spring game. Luckie and Pearce Spurlin and both former four-star recruits. Luckie has the edge over Spurlin now because he is healthier and has had more chances to practice the offense and learn Georgia’ offensive system.

Spring game stats: Three receptions on five targets for 48 yards

TE4: Pearce Spurlin

Northwest Florida Daily News

At 6-foot-6, 240-pounds tight end Pearce Spurlin has the size and athleticism to make an impact with Georgia football. However, Spurlin missed much of spring with a broken collarbone after missing the majority of his senior year in high school due to a shoulder injury. Spurlin may still play a key role for the Bulldogs in 2023, but he needs some time to adjust to the college game.

Tight ends that left Georgia via the transfer portal

(AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Arik Gilbert, Ryland Goode, and Brett Seither all transferred this offseason. No member of this trio was critical for Georgia last season, but losing this experience does hurt Georgia’s depth at tight end. One or two injuries could force Georgia to play a true freshman at the position this fall.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire