Projecting Georgia’s 2023 quarterback depth chart

The quarterback position will define Georgia’s 2023 college football season. The Bulldogs got excellent play out of Stetson Bennett for the past two seasons.

Now, Georgia and first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is deciding who will start at quarterback for the fall. Early this offseason, head coach Kirby Smart emphasized that decision-making will determine who ends up as the starting quarterback.

Smart’s 2023 edition of the Bulldogs has the talent to win another national championship. Will quarterback play hold back Georgia?

Georgia needs its quarterbacks to limit mistakes in most games during the regular season. However, once November and December roll around, Georgia will need high-level quarterback play to return to the College Football Playoff.

Here’s how we project Georgia’s quarterback room for the 2023 season:

Quarterback Carson Beck has an advantage over the other quarterbacks in terms of decision-making and his experience. Beck is entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs. However, Georgia is breaking in new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo this season, so the Dawgs will have some differences on offense in 2023.

Career passing stats: 36 completions on 58 passing attempts, 486 passing yards, six touchdowns passes and two interceptions

Brock Vandagriff could see meaningful snaps even if he is the No. 2 quarterback. Vandagriff is a true dual-threat quarterback unlike Carson Beck. If Georgia is struggling to run the football, then the Dawgs could turn to Vandagriff, who has to be respected in the run game. Having a running quarterback is especially helpful in the red zone.

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett won the starting role over JT Daniels back in 2021 thanks in large part to his superior mobility. Could a similar scenario happen with Vandagriff?

Career stats: zero completions on three passing attempts

Gunner Stockton is unlikely to win the starting quarterback role, but he could still end up being the No. 2 quarterback. Stockton is mobile and had a solid outing in the spring game. He finished the contest with 13 completions on 22 attempts for 154 passing yards. He threw an interception and had a rushing touchdown.

Career stats: zero passing attempts

Why Georgia does not need to name a starting quarterback

Georgia does not need to name a starting quarterback ahead of the season opener because Georgia is opening the season against Tennessee-Martin. Naming a starter would help boost the starter’s confidence, but fans should expect both Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck to get a lot of reps against Tennessee-Martin in Week 1 and Ball State in Week 2.

The real game that fans should have their eyes on is against South Carolina in Week 3. Whoever starts in that game will have a chance to run away with the starting quarterback role.

