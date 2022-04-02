Projecting the Falcons’ starting lineups after recent signings

The Atlanta Falcons have already made some major changes to their roster and we’re still weeks away from the 2022 NFL draft.

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was shipped to Indianapolis and the team signed Marcus Mariota as a replacement. Linebacker Foye Oluokun and wide receiver Russell Gage left in free agency, but the Falcons did re-sign running back Cordarrelle Patterson and added free-agent cornerback Casey Hayward.

Here’s our projection of Atlanta’s starting lineups on offense, defense and special teams after the first wave of free agency.

QB: Marcus Mariota

(AP Foto/John Bazemore)

Marcus Mariota signed a two-year deal shortly after the team traded Matt Ryan to the Colts. Even if the Falcons add a quarterback in the draft, which I expect them to, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Mariota isn’t under center in Week 1.

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The Falcons re-signed their top offensive weapon from 2021 to a two-year, $10.5 million deal. Patterson will likely be forced to carry the load for Atlanta yet again as Kyle Pitts is the only other established threat on the offense. Expect another big year from Patterson in 2022.

WR: Olamide Zaccheaus

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Olamide Zaccheaus is not a No. 1 wide receiver, but he is currently the team’s most-established option. In 2021, Zaccheaus had 31 catches for 406 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on him a few weeks ago and it doesn’t seem likely that Zaccheaus will get a better deal elsewhere.

WR: Auden Tate

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Tate has the size of a No. 1 WR, but his production says otherwise. However, he was playing on a Bengals team with a deep group of wideouts and should get plenty of looks in Atlanta. For his career, Tate has 61 catches for 799 receiving yards and two touchdowns since 2018. Expect the team to add a few more receivers for both competition and depth.

TE: Kyle Pitts

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Story continues

Pitts is a tight end, but his skill set allows him to play all over the formation. Since the Falcons don’t have any established weapons out wide, we can expect Pitts to line up on the outside a bit more this season. The rookie led the team with 1,064 receiving yards in 2021.

TE: Parker Hesse

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Hesse followed Arthur Smith from Tennessee, and while he’s not the receiving threat Hayden Hurst is, he can function as the No. 2 tight end if needed. Hesse is a blocking specialist that played defensive end and linebacker in college. I’d be surprised if Atlanta doesn’t add another tight end in the draft or free agency, though.

LT: Jake Matthews

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Matthews signed a three-year extension and is one of the few proven players on this Falcons offense. Expect him to quietly do his job as he has since being drafted back in 2014.

LG: Jalen Mayfield

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield will likely have to fight to keep his job at left guard, but until the team adds a worthy replacement, the former Michigan Wolverine looks like the favorite.

Center: Matt Hennessy

(AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

Hennessy had his ups and downs replacing Alex Mack at center in 2021, but there is no clear upgrade on the roster. Atlanta could, and probably should, draft someone in the early rounds to add competition to both the left guard and center positions.

RG: Chris Lindstrom

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff had his share of draft misses over the years, but Chris Lindstrom wasn’t one of them. Lindstrom is one of bright young stars on this offense and should get some Pro Bowl buzz if he keeps up that same level of play in 2022.

RT: Elijah Wilkinson

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike at the left guard and center positions, I do expect to see someone else lining up at right tackle next season. Wilkinson isn’t a major upgrade over Kaleb McGary, however, the former first-round pick doesn’t appear to be in Atlanta’s long-term plans.

DL: Grady Jarrett

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The only way Jarrett won’t be starting in Week 1 is if the team trades him, which is still a possibility since he is in the last year of his deal. Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently said he’d like to extend Jarrett, but also that the team needs to be smart financially. If Jarrett is in Atlanta, he’s undoubtedly the best player on the defensive front seven.

DT: Anthony Rush

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Last season, Rush lined up at the nose tackle spot more than anyone currently on the Falcons roster. The team released Tyeler Davison for cap space at the start of free agency, and re-signed Rush. Unless Atlanta drafts someone early, it looks like Rush’s job to lose.

DL: Ta'Quon Graham

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This was a tough call, and while I initially had Marlon Davidson here, the former second-round pick played less than rookie Ta’Quon Graham in 2021. Considering the Falcons switched to a 3-4 defense last season, it’s hard to imagine Davidson suddenly jumping ahead of Graham in the pecking order.

OLB: Lorenzo Carter

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Carter, a former third-round pick by the Giants in 2018, had 50 tackles (28 solo), five sacks, 31 pressures and two forced fumbles in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons and should help replace edge rusher Dante Fowler this season.

ILB: Deion Jones

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Jones is an outstanding middle linebacker in a 4-3 defense, but he struggled a bit when the Falcons changed to a 3-4 last season. Since Foye Oluokun is in Jacksonville, Jones will have the chance to redeem himself in 2022.

ILB: Mykal Walker

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

While he had some trouble getting on the field at times last season, there’s no reason to think linebacker Mykal Walker won’t step into a starting role in 2022. Walker, a fourth-round pick out of Fresno State, was named as the Falcons’ breakout candidate this season by Pro Football Focus. In 2021, Walker earned an overall defensive grade of 71.3 from PFF.

OLB: Ade Ogundeji

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Ogundeji finished his rookie season in Atlanta with 32 tackles (17 solo), one sack and one pass defended in 16 games (11 starts). The fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame is someone to watch out for this year.

CB: A.J. Terrell

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Terrell made a major leap in his second season, grading out as one of the NFL’s best corners and making the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team. With another year under his belt, Terrell could thrive again in what should be an improved secondary.

CB: Casey Hayward

(AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Falcons biggest free-agent acquisition thus far was signing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal. Hayward joins Terrell in the secondary and could give the team one of the better one-two punches at cornerback in the league.

Safety: Erik Harris

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Harris didn’t have a great year, but he was playing pretty well before he went down with a torn pectoral muscle. The veteran safety was re-signed by the Falcons and he should return to the starting lineup in 2022.

Safety: Jaylinn Hawkins

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Similar to Mykal Walker, safety Jaylinn Hawkins has waited his time for a crack at the starting lineup. While the Falcons did sign veteran Dean Marlowe to a one-year deal on Thursday, that feels more like a depth signing. Of course, Atlanta could still add another safety to compete with Hawkins in the upcoming NFL draft.

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Koo re-signed with the Falcons on a five-year deal and it’s well deserved after his outstanding play over the past two seasons.

Punter: Dom Maggio

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Maggio, 23, could step in if Atlanta isn’t able to re-sign veteran Thomas Morstead. The Falcons are clearly rebuilding, so Maggio’s lack of regular season experience is something the team may have to live with.

Kick/Punt returner: Avery Williams

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Williams averaged 21.3 yards per kick return as a rookie in 2021, with a 7.7-yard average on punts. Cordarrelle Patterson was re-signed, but the Falcons need him on offense. Williams will likely get some competition from free-agent WR Damiere Byrd, though.

1

1