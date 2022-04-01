Projecting the Falcons defensive starters after recent signings

When the Falcons take the field in 2022, it will be without linebacker Foye Oluokun, their leading tackler from last season, and OLB Dante Fowler, who led the team with 4.5 sacks.

Atlanta has since made a handful of moves, but we won’t have a complete picture of the 2022 roster until the draft is over. After examining the team’s starting offense, here’s our projection of Atlanta’s starting defense following the first wave of free agency.

DL: Grady Jarrett

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The only way Jarrett won’t be starting in Week 1 is if the team trades him, which is still a possibility since he is in the last year of his deal. Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently said he’d like to extend Jarrett, but also that the team needs to be smart financially. If Jarrett is in Atlanta, he’s undoubtedly the best player on the defensive front seven.

DT: Anthony Rush

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Last season, Rush lined up at the nose tackle spot more than anyone currently on the Falcons roster. The team released Tyeler Davison for cap space at the start of free agency, and re-signed Rush. Unless Atlanta drafts someone early, it looks like Rush’s job to lose.

DL: Ta'Quon Graham

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This was a tough call, and while I initially had Marlon Davidson here, the former second-round pick played less than rookie Ta’Quon Graham in 2021. Considering the Falcons switched to a 3-4 defense last season, it’s hard to imagine Davidson suddenly jumping ahead of Graham in the pecking order.

OLB: Lorenzo Carter

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Carter, a former third-round pick by the Giants in 2018, had 50 tackles (28 solo), five sacks, 31 pressures and two forced fumbles in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons and should help replace edge rusher Dante Fowler this season.

ILB: Deion Jones

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Jones is an outstanding middle linebacker in a 4-3 defense, but he struggled a bit when the Falcons changed to a 3-4 last season. Since Foye Oluokun is in Jacksonville, Jones will have the chance to redeem himself in 2022.

ILB: Mykal Walker

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

While he had some trouble getting on the field at times last season, there’s no reason to think linebacker Mykal Walker won’t step into a starting role in 2022. Walker, a fourth-round pick out of Fresno State, was named as the Falcons’ breakout candidate this season by Pro Football Focus. In 2021, Walker earned an overall defensive grade of 71.3 from PFF.

OLB: Ade Ogundeji

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Ogundeji finished his rookie season in Atlanta with 32 tackles (17 solo), one sack and one pass defended in 16 games (11 starts). The fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame is someone to watch out for this year.

CB: A.J. Terrell

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Terrell made a major leap in his second season, grading out as one of the NFL’s best corners and making the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team. With another year under his belt Terrell could thrive again in what should be an improved secondary.

CB: Casey Hayward

(AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Falcons biggest free-agent acquisition thus far was signing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal. Hayward joins Terrell in the secondary and could give the team one of the better one-two punches at cornerback in the league.

Safety: Erik Harris

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Harris didn’t have a great year, but he was playing pretty well before he went down with a torn pectoral muscle. The veteran safety was re-signed by the Falcons and he should return to the starting lineup in 2022.

Safety: Jaylinn Hawkins

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Similar to Mykal Walker, safety Jaylinn Hawkins has waited his time for a crack at the starting lineup. While the Falcons did sign veteran Dean Marlowe to a one-year deal on Thursday, that feels more like a depth signing. Of course, Atlanta could still add another safety to compete with Hawkins in the upcoming NFL draft.

