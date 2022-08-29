Projecting the Falcons’ 53-man roster before Tuesdays’ deadline

A number of players will see their names called for the wrong reasons by the time the 53-man roster deadline rolls around on Tuesday. Surviving final cuts is obviously important, but with NFL rosters changing constantly, each player will have to produce in order to stick around.

So which Falcons players are on the way out, and which ones are here to stay? Here’s our final projection for Atlanta’s 53-man roster, as organized by position.

Quarterbacks

Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are both locks to make the 53-man roster. With that being said, the Falcons have the option to bring along Feleipe Franks, who may not be an NFL-level quarterback but has some upside at tight end.

Name Cap Hit Marcus Mariota $4.25 Million Desmond Ridder $975,084 Feleipe Franks $830,000 Total $6,055,084

Running back/Fullback

The Falcons have a large running back room that could see key rotational figures just miss the cut. The team parted ways with Mike Davis a year ago, and there are a handful of guys in line to take his place. I think Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson are safe and it’s anyone’s guess how the rest fare.

Name Cap Hit Cordarrelle Patterson $2.5 Million Damien Williams $1.62 Million Avery Williams $885,038 Tyler Allgeier $788,472 Keith Smith (FB) $1.67 Million Total $7,460,178

Wide Receivers

The Falcons have a number of players who are virtual locks to make the roster, despite seeing very minimal action. Bryan Edwards and Drake London were both limited in the preseason due to injuries, but they remain the top two receivers on the team.

Name Cap Hit Drake London $3.91 Million Bryan Edwards $1.03 Million Olamide Zaccheaus $2.43 Million KhaDarel Hodge $930,000 Damiere Byrd $1.04 Million Jared Bernhardt $706,666 Total $10,069,112

Tight Ends

The No. 2 tight end spot behind is still largely up for grabs. The Falcons signed two former Titans tight ends this offseason, and both have played well enough to stick around. Then there’s Georgia rookie John FitzPatrick, who despite being outshined in camp, has the most upside of anyone not named Kyle Pitts.

Name Cap Hit Kyle Pitts $7,48 Million Anthony Firkser $1.04 Million MyCole Pruitt $895,000 John FitzPatrick $738,003 Total $10,160,161

Offensive Line

The biggest question mark on this Falcons roster is along the offensive line. Being the kind of coach, and having the background he does, you should expect Arthur Smith to elevate this position group in his second year running the team. The biggest question is at guard where last year’s starter, Jalen Mayfield, has struggled throughout camp. Mayfield may not return to the starting lineup this season, but his versatility should earn him a roster spot.

Name Cap Hit Jake Matthews $15.19 Million Elijah Wilkinson $1.04 Million Matt Hennessy $1.29 Million Chris Lindstrom $4.68 Million Kaleb McGary $3.27 Million Jalen Mayfield $1.18 Million Drew Dalman $1.02 Million Germain Ifedi $1.04 Million Colby Gossett $965,000 Total $29,692,045

Interior Defensive Line

After Grady Jarrett, there aren’t any proven defensive linemen on this team. And as much as we want to see Jarrett on the field, he can’t do it by himself. Despite some impressive performances from Timmy Horne and Derrick Tangelo in the preseason, I think the Falcons keep the following four defensive linemen.

Name Cap Hit Grady Jarrett $12.93 Million Anthony Rush $1.25 Million Marlon Davidson $1.88 Million Ta’Quon Graham $912,653 Total $16,976,434

Edge Rushers

Going into this season, my hopes for the Falcons’ pass rush remain unusually high. The biggest addition was free-agent signing Lorenzo Carter, who should be a noticeable upgrade over the disappointing Dante Fowler. Additionally, I liked what I saw from Ade Ogundeji a season ago, and he has even more of a chance to further enhance his game this season.

Name Cap Hit Lorenzo Carter $2.5 Million Ade Ogundeji $885,038 Arnold Ebiketie $1.6 million DeAngelo Malone $950,833 Total $5,939,269

Middle Linebackers

The Falcons couldn’t afford to retain Foye Oluokun this past offseason, so expect to see some shifting in the middle of the second level. Deion Jones remains on the roster but how the team uses him is up for debate. The entirety of the offseason has seen jones’ name floated around in the trade pool, and while it’s all just speculation, don’t be surprised to see the former Pro Bowl linebacker moved before the trade deadline.

Name Cap Hit Deion Jones $20 Million Mykal Walker $$1.08 Million Rashaan Evans $1.64 Million Troy Anderson $1.11 Million Total $23,886,164

Cornerbacks

The Falcons defensive secondary has the potential to be near the top of the league in 2022. With the recent addition of Casey Hayward playing opposite of an already established A.J. Terrell, opposing quarterbacks can no longer attack whoever is on the opposite side of Terrell. Behind Terrell and Hayward, two players have stood out all camp and did just enough to make the roster, in my opinion.

Name Cap Hit A.J. Terrell $3.9 million Casey Hayward $4 Million Dee Alford $708,500 Darren Hall $1.02 Million Mike Ford $1.04 Million Isaiah Oliver $1.03 Million Total $11,718,755

Safeties

Paired up with a potentially good defensive secondary, the Falcons safety group is set to take a step forward in 2022. Led by Richie Grant, who many had written off a season ago, and Jaylinn Hawkins, who saw an improved 2021 campaign to earn the starting job. The team added Dean Marlowe in free agency as well.

Name Cap Hit Jaylinn Hawkins $1.06 Million Richie Grant $1.88 million Erik Harris $1.04 Million Teez Tabor $965,000 Dean Marlowe $1.04 Million Total $6,000,904

Kicker / Punter

The Falcons only have one punter, kicker, and long snapper. There’s no competition here.

Name Cap Hit Younghoe Koo (K) $3 Million Bradley Pinion (P) $1.48 Million Liam McCullough (LS) $705,000 Total $5,185,000

Conclusion

With the roster selected above, the Falcons will see a total of $133,143,106 count against the $208.2 million this upcoming season. That’s a pretty large gap in cap space, but that room is quickly eaten up by the dead money the team is stuck with after parting ways with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

Taking into consideration the dead money and the cost of the players put on the injury reserve, the Falcons are at $198,110,895 million for the upcoming season. There will also need to be an additional $2-3 million for the allotted players on the practice squad. This grows the cap total to a potential minimum of $200,760,495 or a maximum total hit of $201,278,895. That’s not a lot of leftover room, but if the team wishes to trade Deion Jones, then that would free up $14 million in cap space.

