Projecting every SEC football team’s 2022 record

Last year it was Georgia and Alabama that played for the SEC championship in Atlanta. This year, many expect the same result, with both teams likely to navigate their schedules and win their respective divisions.

But can anyone give either of these teams a challenge, or are we looking at another SEC football season that ends with the Dawgs and the Tide not only meeting in the conference championship, but possibly the College Football Playoff once again?

There’s Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky and Tennessee. I’d argue that those are the leading threats to dethrone Bama and UGA in the West and East. But even if one of those teams does win in their head-to-head battle, they’ll need to take care of business against practically everyone else on their schedules.

Here’s a look at every SEC team’s schedule with their projected records for the 2022 season.

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule: at Hawaii, Elon, Wake Forest, NIU, at Alabama, Ole Miss, at Georgia, at Missouri, South Carolina, at Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee

Analysis: Last year Vanderbilt finished 2-10. It barely beat Colorado State and UConn and lost all of its SEC games. This year, its non-conference games are Hawaii, Elon, Wake Forest and NIU. The only win the Commodores will get is against Elon.

Losses: Everyone but Elon

SEC schedule ranking: 1

Projected record: 1-11

Missouri

Schedule: Louisiana Tech, at Kansas State, Abilene Christian, at Auburn, Georgia, at Florida, Vanderbilt, at South Carolina, Kentucky, at Tennessee, New Mexico State, Arkansas

Losses: Auburn, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas

Analysis: Mizzou could very easily drop that game to Kansas State, but we’ll give it to the Tigers. I have them winning all their non-conference games, and winning just one SEC matchup and that’s against Vandy.

SEC schedule ranking: 10

Projected record: 5-7

Mississippi State

Schedule: Memphis, at Arizona, at LSU, Bowling Green, Texas A&M, Arkansas, at Kentucky, at Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, ETSU, at Ole Miss

Losses: LSU, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss

Analysis: This is not even a bad team. But I project they lose close games to LSU, Kentucky, Auburn and Ole Miss. Blown out by Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M.

SEC schedule ranking: 5

Projected record: 5-7

South Carolina

Schedule: Georgia State, at Arkansas, Georgia, Charlotte, SC State, at Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri, at Vanderbilt, at Florida, Tennessee, at Clemson

Losses: Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Clemson

Analysis: They’re not beating Georgia, Texas A&M or Clemson. So there’s three losses. Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee are going to be tough ones. But let’s give Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks a win over the Gators anyway.

SEC schedule ranking: 4

Projected record: 6-6

Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule: Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State, Missouri, LSU, at Georgia, at Ole Miss, Arkansas, at Mississippi State, Texas A&M, WKU, at Alabama

Losses: Penn State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama

Analysis: We said Auburn has the second hardest schedule in the SEC this year. I think they beat LSU and Texas A&M in a thriller at a home.

SEC schedule ranking: 2

Projected record: 7-5

Arkansas

Schedule: Cincinnati, South Carolina, Missouri State, Texas A&M, Alabama, at Mississippi State, at BYU, at Auburn, Liberty, LSU, Ole Miss, at Missouri

Losses: Texas A&M, Alabama, Mississippi State, LSU, Ole Miss

Analysis: 7-5 would be a success for Sam Pittman and Arkansas with this schedule. But it could also easily be 4-8. Be careful, Razorbacks.

SEC schedule ranking: 3

Projected record: 7-5

Florida

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule: Utah, Kentucky, USF, at Tennessee, Eastern Washington, Missouri, LSU, vs. Georgia, at Texas A&M, South Carolina, at Vanderbilt, at Florida State

Losses: Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina

Analysis: It’s still tough times in Gainesville. I have the Gators at 7-5, but that could easily be 9-3 if they can get wins against Tennessee and South Carolina.

SEC schedule ranking: 12

Projected record: 7-5

Kentucky

Schedule: Miami (OH), at Florida, Youngstown State, NIU, at Ole Miss, South Carolina, Mississippi State, at Tennessee, at Missouri, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Louisville

Losses: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia

Analysis: I don’t think Florida will be any good, but the Gators will beat Kentucky in Gainesville in a close one. If Kentucky can pull off a win against Florida or Ole Miss, though, they’ll be in a great position to make something happen this year. The schedule is a navigable one.

SEC schedule ranking: 13

Projected record: 8-4

LSU

Schedule: Florida State, Southern, Mississippi State, New Mexico, at Auburn, Tennessee, at Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, at Arkansas, UAB, at Texas A&M

Losses: Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M

Analysis: There’s plenty of 50/50 games on this schedule, like Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss and Arkansas. I have Brian Kelly losing four games in his inaugural LSU season.

SEC schedule ranking: 8

Projected record: 8-4

Ole Miss

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule: Troy, Central Arkansas, at Georgia Tech, Tulsa, Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, Auburn, at LSU, at Texas A&M, Alabama, at Arkansas, Mississippi State

Losses: LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama

Analysis: Will the Rebels slide without Matt Corral at quarterback? We’ll see what USC transfer Jaxson Dart is made of. Again, plenty of 50/50 games, but I like Lane Kiffin’s chances in those.

SEC schedule ranking: 9

Projected record: 9-3

Tennessee

Schedule: Ball State, at Pitt, Akron, Florida, at LSU, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky, at Georgia, Missouri, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

Losses: Pitt, Alabama, Georgia

Analysis: Tennessee will probably be the more talented team in every game it plays, except for against Georgia, Alabama and maybe LSU. I think Pitt gives the Vols an early season loss and Tennessee fans will be on the verge of a meltdown before it figures things out and reels off back-to-back big wins over Florida and LSU. It takes care of the East, other than Georgia, with more wins against South Carolina and Kentucky and the Vols finish second in the division.

SEC schedule ranking: 7

Projected record: 9-3

Texas A&M

Schedule: Sam Houston, App State, Miami (FL), Arkansas, at Mississippi State, at Alabama, at South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, at Auburn, UMass, LSU

Losses: Alabama, Auburn

Analysis: I’d love to see Texas A&M run the table and advance to the SEC Championship Game. I just don’t see it happening. It’ll lose on the road to Alabama, and because the Aggies always find a way to disappoint, I have them losing a road game to Auburn.

SEC schedule ranking: 6

Projected record: 10-2

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule: Utah State, at Texas, ULM, Vanderbilt, at Arkansas, Texas A&M, at Tennessee, Mississippi State, at LSU, at Ole Miss, Austin Peay, Auburn

Losses: None

Analysis: Bama’s not losing a game on this schedule. It has tough road games at Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss, but the Tide will find a way to win all of those with a more experienced Bryce Young. Alabama’s offensive line will need to perform way better than it did last year to win at these hostile environments, though.

SEC schedule ranking: 11

Projected record: 12-0

Georgia

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Schedule: vs. Oregon, Samford, at South Carolina, Kent State, at Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt, vs. Florida, Tennessee, at Mississippi State, at Kentucky, Georgia Tech

Losses: None

Analysis: The defending national champions, people are going to be calling every contest a “trap game” for Georgia. But look at this schedule. Oregon is a big name, but the Ducks are not supposed to be much this year. Florida is still Florida. Auburn and Tennessee come to Athens and Georgia always beats Kentucky.

SEC schedule ranking: 14

Projected record: 12-0

