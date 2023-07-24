Projecting every Big Ten bowl game appearance this season
The season is creeping closer, and with it Athlon Sports is projecting where every Big Ten team will end up come bowl season.
The Badgers are coming off of yet another bowl win as they took down Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Where will the Badgers end up with an all-new core led by head coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Tanner Mordecai? Will Ohio State and Michigan, or neither, get back to the College Football Playoff in 2023?
In all, Athlon Sports has nine Big Ten teams ending up in a bowl game. Here is where they are in the preseason projections:
College Football Playoff: Rose Bowl - Michigan vs. Alabama
J.J. McCarthy is back after a disappointing end to a brilliant 2022 campaign for the Wolverines. They once again made the playoff and once again came up short. Is this the year for a playoff win?
Orange Bowl - Ohio State vs. Florida State
After a disastrous loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes had a chance to beat Georgia late in the CFP semis. Athlon Sports doesn’t see them getting back there as CJ Stroud departs for 2023.
Peach Bowl - Penn State vs. LSU
It’s a new era for Penn State as Drew Allar takes over at quarterback for Sean Clifford. Can the Nittany Lions break through in a crowded Big Ten East?
Citrus Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Athlon Sports sees the Badgers taking on an SEC foe in the Big Ten vs. SEC matchup that takes place with the Citrus Bowl.
Las Vegas Bowl: Iowa vs Oregon
An intriguing Las Vegas Bowl matchup, as Iowa will turn towards their new offense under Cade McNamara to try and put together a Big Ten West title.
Music City Bowl: Minnesota vs. Arkansas
PJ Fleck and the Gophers ruined the end of the season for Wisconsin fans last year, and the Badgers will be looking for redemption on the road in 2023.
Pinstripe Bowl: Nebraska vs. Louisville
Perhaps the only Big Ten team that will look as different as Wisconsin? Nebraska, as they bring in new head coach Matt Rhule to right the ship.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Maryland vs. Texas Tech
Taulia Tagovailoa has one more chance at Maryland to make a run in a crowded Big Ten East.
Quick Lane Bowl: Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan
It probably isn’t the bowl game Illinois is hoping for, as Bret Bielema and crew will look to build on a successful first half of the 2022 season.