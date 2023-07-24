Projecting every Big Ten bowl game appearance this season

The season is creeping closer, and with it Athlon Sports is projecting where every Big Ten team will end up come bowl season.

The Badgers are coming off of yet another bowl win as they took down Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Where will the Badgers end up with an all-new core led by head coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Tanner Mordecai? Will Ohio State and Michigan, or neither, get back to the College Football Playoff in 2023?

In all, Athlon Sports has nine Big Ten teams ending up in a bowl game. Here is where they are in the preseason projections:

College Football Playoff: Rose Bowl - Michigan vs. Alabama

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. McCarthy is back after a disappointing end to a brilliant 2022 campaign for the Wolverines. They once again made the playoff and once again came up short. Is this the year for a playoff win?

Orange Bowl - Ohio State vs. Florida State

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates the touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

After a disastrous loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes had a chance to beat Georgia late in the CFP semis. Athlon Sports doesn’t see them getting back there as CJ Stroud departs for 2023.

Peach Bowl - Penn State vs. LSU

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a new era for Penn State as Drew Allar takes over at quarterback for Sean Clifford. Can the Nittany Lions break through in a crowded Big Ten East?

Citrus Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 26: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers watches during pre game. Allen is inactive with an injury for the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Athlon Sports sees the Badgers taking on an SEC foe in the Big Ten vs. SEC matchup that takes place with the Citrus Bowl.

Las Vegas Bowl: Iowa vs Oregon

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

An intriguing Las Vegas Bowl matchup, as Iowa will turn towards their new offense under Cade McNamara to try and put together a Big Ten West title.

Music City Bowl: Minnesota vs. Arkansas

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

PJ Fleck and the Gophers ruined the end of the season for Wisconsin fans last year, and the Badgers will be looking for redemption on the road in 2023.

Pinstripe Bowl: Nebraska vs. Louisville

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the only Big Ten team that will look as different as Wisconsin? Nebraska, as they bring in new head coach Matt Rhule to right the ship.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Maryland vs. Texas Tech

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa has one more chance at Maryland to make a run in a crowded Big Ten East.

Quick Lane Bowl: Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It probably isn’t the bowl game Illinois is hoping for, as Bret Bielema and crew will look to build on a successful first half of the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire