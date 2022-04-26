Projecting every Big 12 football team’s 2022 record

Last season saw two under-the-radar teams play for the Big 12 conference championship as Baylor took down Oklahoma State by a score of 21-16.

This year we may see a similar result. The Big 12 has no clear-cut favorite and is full of parody from top to bottom.

The top two teams from last year lost the majority of their elite defenses but return both starting quarterbacks in Spencer Sanders and Gerry Bohannon.

Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech find themselves with first-year head coaches and plenty of roster turnover.

Texas had a very successful offseason in both the transfer portal and 2022 recruiting cycle. Steve Sarkisian needs a bounce-back season if he wants to get the program headed in the right direction.

Kansas State and West Virginia added Power Five starting quarterbacks through the transfer portal and are hoping to escape the middle of the pack.

Here is a projection of each Big 12 team’s win-loss record for the 2022 season.

Baylor

Projected record: 9-3

Non-conference schedule: Louisiana Tech, at BYU, Texas State

Iowa State

Projected record: 5-7

Non-conference schedule: Southeast Missouri, at Iowa, Ohio

Kansas

Projected record: 1-11

Non-conference schedule: Tenneese Tech, at Houston, Duke

Kansas State

Projected record: 7-5

Non-conference schedule: South Dakota, Missouri, Tulane

Oklahoma

Projected record: 9-3

Non-conference schedule: UTEP, Kent State, at Nebraska

Oklahoma State

Projected record: 10-2

Non-conference schedule: Central Michigan, Arizona State, UAPB

TCU

Projected record: 6-6

Non-conference schedule: at Colorado, Tarleton State, at SMU

Texas

Projected record: 8-4

Non-conference schedule: ULM, Alabama, UTSA

Texas Tech

Projected record: 6-6

Non-conference schedule: Murray State, Houston, at NC State

West Virginia

Projected record: 6-6

Non-conference schedule: at Pitt, Townson, at Virginia Tech

