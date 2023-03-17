Projecting the Eagles starting offense after first wave of NFL free agency

The 2023 NFL offseason is underway in a huge way, as Philadelphia started the legal tampering period with unknowns and plenty of pending free agents.

After reaching the Super Bowl with a stacked roster, the harsh realities of the NFL have already gutted the roster after the first wave of free agency.

Seven key Eagles starters or contributors are joining other organizations, as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), Miles Sanders (Panthers), Kyzir White (Cardinals), Gardner Minshew (Colts), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) have all agreed and will depart.

As the team works to retain C.J. Gardner-Johnson and others, we’re projecting the Eagles’ starting offense after the first day of the legal tampering period.

QB -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

The 2nd team All-Pro and MVP runner-up will look to take the next steps as a passer.

RB -- Rashaad Penny

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In our initial starting lineup projections, Kenneth Gainwell was set to take the reigns from Miles Sanders, and then the Eagles signed Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal.

Penny had a 151-yard, two-touchdown performance against Detroit in 2022, but suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week against New Orleans while averaging 6.1 yards per carry through four-plus games.

He’ll be the perfect compliment to Gainwell.

WR -- A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Brown will look to top his 1,496 yards in year two of a $100 million deal.

WR -- DeVonta Smith

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Smith will enter year three after breaking the franchise record for receptions in a season.

WR -- Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will look to rebound from a down 2022 season.

TE -- Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert had 700+ yards in 2022 and would have been an All-Pro if not for a five-game absence.

LT -- Jordan Mailata

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LG -- Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Bowl left guard will look to earn All-Pro honors in Year 3.

Center- Jason Kelce

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Pro center will return for his 13th season.

RG -- Cam Jurgens

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

If the season started today, the second-year center out of Nebraska would likely slide over to the right guard spot in place of Isaac Seumalo.

RT -- Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Pro right tackle is rehabbing from groin surgery and will be out most of the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire