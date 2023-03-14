Projecting the Eagles starting offense after Day 1 of legal tampering period

The Birds will enter this offseason with a ton of unknowns and plenty of pending free agents, and the harsh realities of the NFL have already gutted the roster during the start of the legal tampering period.

Four key Eagles starters are joining other organizations, as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) have all agreed to deals before the new league year.

As the team works to retain C.J. Gardner-Johnson and others, we’re projecting the Eagles’ starting offense after the first day of the legal tampering period.

QB -- Jalen Hurts

The 2nd team All-Pro and MVP runner-up will look to take the next steps as a passer.

RB -- Kenneth Gainwell

If the regular season started today, Gainwell would be the starting tailback for the NFC champion Eagles.

WR -- A.J. Brown

Brown will look to top his 1,496 yards in year two of a $100 million deal.

WR -- DeVonta Smith

Smith will enter year three after breaking the franchise record for receptions in a season.

WR -- Quez Watkins

Watkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will look to rebound from a down 2022 season.

TE -- Dallas Goedert

Goedert had 700+ yards in 2022 and would have been an All-Pro if not for a five-game absence.

LT -- Jordan Mailata

LG -- Landon Dickerson

The Pro Bowl left guard will look to earn All-Pro honors in Year 3.

Center- Jason Kelce

The All-Pro center will return for his 13th season.

RG -- Cam Jurgens

If the season started today, the second-year center out of Nebraska would likely slide over to the right guard spot in place of Isaac Seumalo.

RT -- Lane Johnson

The All-Pro right tackle is rehabbing from groin surgery and will be out most of the offseason.

