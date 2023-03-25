Projecting the Eagles’ starting defense after Terrell Edmunds agreed to a one-year deal

After reaching the Super Bowl with a stacked roster, the Eagles defensive unit will look completely different after a mass exodus of big names.

Seven key Eagles starters or contributors are joining other organizations, as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), Miles Sanders (Panthers), Kyzir White (Cardinals), Gardner Minshew (Colts), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) have all agreed and will depart.

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman added two new names to the secondary, signing Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds to one year deal.

With all eyes looking ahead to the NFL draft, here’s an updated projection for the Eagles’ starting defense.

Edge -- Brandon Graham

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham returned on a one-year deal and will be the likely starter unless Philadelphia swings big for the fences via trade or the No. 10 overall selection.

Haason Reddick also assumes the left defensive role when Graham moves inside, and Sean Desai could utilize the SAM linebacker in a different role.

DT -- Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was already ascending the depth chart when he suffered a high ankle sprain, and with Javon Hargrave (49ers), Linval Joseph (free agent), and Ndamukong Suh (free agent) all departing, he’ll return as a starter.

The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.

Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.

DT -- Milton Williams

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox re-signed on a one-year deal, but if Philadelphia wants to take the next step as a unit, then it should be third-year defensive tackle Milton Williams as a starter opposite Davis.

Story continues

Williams was a part of the Eagles’ deep rotation of tackles and defensive ends, improving from his rookie season.

Williams logged four sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs, and was one of the only players at his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

That’ll change in 2023, with Cox still flourishing in the four or five-man rotation.

DE-- Josh Sweat

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The athletic edge rusher returns in 2023 after posting double-digit sacks and will assume a leadership role for the first time.

MLB -- Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Georgia All-American linebacker saw action in 17 regular season games, with most of his snaps on special teams.

Dean played with an edge and showed potential during the preseason, and he’ll be a likely starter in 2023 unless Sean Desai flips Nicholas Morrow to the middle and employs Dean on the outside.

WILL LB -- Nicholas Morrow

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Morrow, an athletic and versatile linebacker, took an unconventional path to the Eagles, landing an undrafted free agent deal with the Raiders out o Division III Greenville College in Illinois.

Philadelphia could play the rangy defender at middle linebacker opposite Nakobe Dean, but he’ll be a starter.

SAM -- Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ star pass rusher also spends time at left defensive end, but he’ll be called upon to log another 16.5 sacks season off the edge.

CB -- Darius Slay

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The All-Pro cornerback signed a two-year, $42 million contract extension ensuring that he’ll return as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

CB-- James Bradberry

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry was thought to be gone initially but re-signed on a 3-year, $38 million deal, reuniting the NFL’s top cornerback duo.

Slot CB -- Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox returns in the slot and is one of the best in the league.

Safety -- Reed Blankenship

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

With Marcus Epps departing to the Raiders and C.J. Gardner-Johnson now with the Lions, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023, ahead of Justin Evans.

Safety -- Terrell Edmunds

.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

The safeties employed in Sean Desai’s Vic Fangio-style defense are expected to be positionless and versatile.

Edmunds gets the nod opposite Blankenship, with Justin Evans seeing time behind both players and K’Von Wallace.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire