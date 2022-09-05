Projecting the Eagles offensive depth chart for Week 1 at the Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t take many steps to retool the league’s top rushing offense, but they added a game changer at wide receiver.

The Birds pulled off a blockbuster draft-night deal, acquiring A.J. Brown from the Titans for draft picks.

After adding Zach Pascal and trading Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia now has one of the league’s top pass-catching units, without counting star tight end Dallas Goedert.

With training camp and the preseason in the books, we’re predicting what the Eagles starting lineup, and offensive depth chart will look like in 2022.

QB -- Jalen Hurts

2nd: Gardner Minshew

3rd: Ian Book

There’s no pressure on Hurts, he’s just auditioning for $140M+ in a new contract.

RB -- Miles Sanders

2nd: Kenneth Gainwell

3rd: Boston Scott

4th: Trey Sermon

The committee of running backs received a robust and physical presence in Trey Sermon.

WR - A.J. Brown

WR - DeVonta Smith

Slot WR - Quez Watkins

2nd- Zach Pascal

The Eagles feel like the wide receiver position is interchangeable, and Pascal will see time at all three positions, especially the slot.

DeVon Allen, Deon Cain, and Britain Covey are on the practice squad and are potential call-ups.

TE -- Dallas Goedert

2nd Jack Stoll

3rd Grant Calcaterra

LT -- Jordan mailata

2nd Jack Driscoll

With Andre Dillard nursing a fractured forearm, Driscoll can slide to tackle.

LG -- Landon Dickerson

2nd Sua Opeta

C - Jason Kelce

2nd Cam Jurgens

RG -- Isaac Suemalo

2nd Josh Sills

RT -- Lane Johnson

2nd Jack Driscoll

