Projecting the Eagles offensive depth chart for Week 1 vs. the Falcons

The Eagles and Falcons will meet one week from today and as players return to the NovaCare Complex from the holiday weekend, preparation will begin with competitive urgency.

The 53 man depth chart and 16 man practice squads are both complete, although both are fluid as the Eagles shift players into a depth chart for game day.

Landon Dickerson’s status is still uncertain, but there’s a chance he could see game action in Atlanta.

Here’s our Week 1 projection of Philadelphia’s depth chart for Sunday afternoon.

QB Jalen Hurts

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before action against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is the starter and should eat against an average Falcons defense, while Joe Flacco will be the backup. Gardner Minshew will likely be inactive.

RB Miles Sanders

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, left, and running back Kenneth Gainwell, right, run drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Miles Sanders will get the start, but Nick Sirianni will feed both Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell in the passing game. Jordan Howard or Jason Huntley could also be called up.

WR1 DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in action during a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Smith is the man at wide receiver and depending on the numbers, Travis Fulgham could be called up behind him.

WR2 Jalen Reagor

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: DeVonta Smith #6, Jhamon Ausbon #48, and Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Story continues

Reagor will get run on the outside and in the slot as Shane Steichen rotates the second-year wideout and Quez Watkins all over the formation.

WR3 Greg Ward

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward reaches for a pass as New England Patriots cornerback D'Angelo Ross defends during a joint practice at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Ward is as consistent as they come and he'll see plenty of snaps, while Quez Watkins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will get slot snaps as well.

TE Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz catches a ball after a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles will run less '12 personnel' in 2021, but the two tight formations will still be highly sought out. Ertz is the guy, while Dallas Goedert is versatile enough to slide out in space.

LT Jordan Mailata

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Mailata (68) displays a decal of the Australian flag in the back of his helmet during a pre-season NFL football game against New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Mailata is the man at left tackle, while Andre Dillard provides a solid backup.

LG Isaac Seumalo

Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (73) stands on the field during warm-ups prior to the Eagles game against the Washington Redskinsat FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Seumalo is the starter, but Landon Dickerson's presence hovers over the entire situation. Brett Toth could see time, while Ross Pierschbacher or Sua Opeta could be call ups.

C Jason Kelce

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kelce is the starter, while Nate Herbig could see time in an emergency. Herbig's status could change depending on Dickerson's availability.

RG Brandon Brooks

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks makes his return as the best guard in football when healthy. Kayode Awosika could get a call-up at guard.

RT Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson walks onto the field during organized team activities at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Lane Johnson is healthy again, while Brett Toth is a swing tackle along with Le'Raven Clark if he's called up.

1

1