Projecting the Eagles defensive depth chart for Week 1 at the Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles have retooled a much maligned defensive unit, and now growing expectations surround a unit with top-5 potential.

The defensive line offers the most intrigue, with Brandon Graham likely sacrificing his role as a starter in Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid defensive scheme.

Haason Reddick will assume the role of a standup pass rusher opposite Josh Reddick.

At the same time, Jordan Davis will allow Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave to play their more natural positions.

With training camp and the preseason in the books, we’re predicting what the Eagles starting lineup, and defensive depth chart will look like in 2022.

SAM/DE -- Haason Reddick

Brandon Graham is no longer a starter in Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid scheme, and it also allows three athletic linebackers on the field in specific scenarios.

2nd: Brandon Graham

3rd: Patrick Johnson

DT -- Fletcher Cox

Jordan Davis will be a star, but his time isn’t now, and Cox will retain his familiar role.

2nd: Milton Williams

DT -- Javon Hargrave

Hargrave is the established veteran, and his cautious return from injury has provided Jordan Davis with plenty of reps.

2nd: Jordan Davis

3rd: Marlon Tuipulotu

DE -- Josh Sweat

Sweat has a chance to top his 7.5 sacks from 2021 with Reddick added to the roster.

2nd: Derek Barnett

3rd: Tarron Jackson

MLB -- T.J. Edwards

Nakobe Dean is a future star, but T.J. Edwards is the top dog at middle linebacker, and Philadelphia will benefit from his presence.

2nd: Nakobe Dean

3rd: Shaun Bradley

WILL -- Kyzir White

White is a tremendous upgrade at the weakside linebacker spot, and his speed and coverage strengths will trickle down on the backend.

Nakobe Dean can play the WILL, and Davion Taylor is on the practice squad in case of injury.

2nd: Nakobe Dean

CB -- Darius Slay

Slay is the guy, and with two or three elite years left, the Eagles will need to find his eventual replacement.

Jobe has been dealing with an elbow injury and could start the season on injured reserve.

2nd: Josh Jobe

CB -- James Bradberry

Bradberry’s addition could be the most important in a potential playoff run. His size outside gives Jonathan Gannon options in matchups with physical receivers on opposing teams.

2nd: Zech McPhearson

Slot CB -- Avonte Maddox

Maddox has developed into one of the top nickel cornerbacks in the NFL, and he also gives the Eagles a top-five trio.

2nd: Josiah Scott

S -- Marcus Epps

Epps entered his first year as a full-time starter, and he was the best player on the roster at the position until C.J. Gardner-Johnson was signed.

2nd: Reed Blankenship

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

K’Von Wallace is improving, and Andre Chachere is on the practice squad.

2nd: K’Von Wallace

