Projecting the Eagles’ 2022 starting offense heading into the NFL draft

The 2022 NFL season is still months away, but with free agency in its second wave and the draft just over a week away, this Eagles roster could have a different look on both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia will work from a strength of dominant depth along the offensive line and it’ll be on Howie Roseman to build around that while adding more playmakers on the outside.

Philadelphia added Zach Pascal to the wide receiving corps and they’ll likely add more star power early on in the draft.

With the new league year just weeks away, here’s a way too early projection for Philadelphia’s starting offense.

QB1 Jalen Hurts

With Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson both preferring to play somewhere other than Philadelphia, Howie Roseman will give Jalen Hurts the 2022 season to show vast improvement in several areas.

Hurts has one more season to prove that he can lead the franchise to greatness.

RB Miles Sanders

One of the NFL’s most talented running backs, Sanders is still looking for his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Barring a shocking move, Sanders will be the starter.

WR1 DeVonta Smith

The rookie broke DeSean Jackson’s receiving record and could be in line for a breakout in season in year 2.

WR 2 Quez Watkins

The former Southern Miss star has catapulted ahead of Jalen Reagor on the depth chart and Watkins should improve on his breakout second season.

WR3 Zach Pascal

The former undrafted free agent can make plays out of the slot, and he has a history with Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni, that’ll now give him the edge on the depth chart over Jalen Reagor.

In his four years with Indianapolis, Pascal has caught 150 passes for 1,888 yards, and 15 touchdowns. He will give quarterback Jalen Hurts a veteran presence as a playmaker.

TE Dallas Goedert

The 2022 season will be Goedert’s first-full season without Zach Ertz on the roster and he could be in line for an All-Pro nod.

LT Jordan Mailata

Mailata made PFF’s top-101 list.

LG Landon Dickerson

Dickerson was expected to become the Eagles’ center of the future, but after a dominating debut at left guard, Isaac Seumalo could land a reserve role.

C Jason Kelce

Kelce will return after signing a one-year, $14 million deal after another All-Pro season.

RG Jack Driscoll

Seumalo hasn’t played right guard since his rookie season, and he lost his 2021 season due to a foot injury and could be a prime candidate to replace Brandon Brooks at right guard.

Jack Driscoll was solid in relief of Brooks, but he’s suffered injuries as well.

RT Lane Johnson

Johnson will return at right tackle after an All-Pro season in 2021.

