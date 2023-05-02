Projecting Ducks’ defensive depth chart following Oregon Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks’ spring game came and went, and with it came the close of the spring football season in Eugene. We are now once again officially in the second part of the offseason, waiting for a few months until players get back on the gridiron ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

We covered the spring game extensively over the past couple of days. Whether it’s our biggest takeaways or an overall report card for each position group, we’ve got you covered. I also told you my thoughts on QB Ty Thompson, and how after a rough start to the game, I was incredibly impressed at how he turned things around and had a nice outing.

We’ve got attendance numbers, a photo gallery, Twitter reactions, and a look back on how all of the recruits in town enjoyed the experience. Now it’s time to look forward and see if we learned anything from these past several weeks.

Coming into the spring, we had an idea about what the depth chart was going to look like for the Ducks. After watching practices and the scrimmage on Saturday, we may have updated opinions on how things are going to shape out.

If you missed our offensive depth chart projection on Monday, you can find it here.

Here’s our updated prediction for the Oregon depth chart, starting with the defense:

Defensive End

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Projected Starter: Brandon Dorlus

Projected Back-Up: Johnny Bowens

Analysis

No surprise here, and not many surprises on the defensive line, to be honest. With a lot of returning veterans in the trenches, the Ducks will have one of the most experienced defensive lines in the conference. Brandon Dorlus leading the DE position is a strong start.

Defensive Tackle

Projected Starter: Casey Rogers

Projected Back-Up: Keyon Ware-Hudson

Analysis

After having arguably the best game of his career in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina, Casey Rogers is back for more, and he’s increased his strength and settled into the defensive scheme in his second year as a Duck. Behind him, Keyon Ware-Hudson is an extremely capable player who will often rotate in.

Story continues

Nose Tackle

Projected Starter: Taki Taimani

Projected Back-Up: Popo Aumavae

Analysis

This might have been the hardest depth chart to decide on for the defense. Taki Taimani was really impressive in the spring game, and he’s been generating some nice buzz this spring. You also have Popo Aumavae, who is returning for another year after missing 2022 with an injury and could be among the biggest difference-makers for the team. Both players will be on the field a lot, I am sure.

EDGE Rusher

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Starter: Jordan Burch

Projected Back-Up: Matayo Uiagalelei

Analysis

You don’t bring Jordan Burch over from South Carolina and put him in a backup role. Burch could be the best defensive player for the Ducks this year, and Oregon will need him to be everything that he’s cracked up to be in order to find the success that they desire. Behind Burch, Matayo Uiagalelei has shown some flashes this spring and has been developing some great buzz.

MAC Linebacker

Projected Starter: Jestin Jacobs

Projected Back-Up: Devon Jackson

Analysis

Jestin Jacobs gets the starting nod for me, but after what Devon Jackson showed he can do in the spring game, I think it will be hard to keep him off of the field. The talent at the linebacker corps for the Ducks is really impressive, and while they need to add some depth, I love the pieces currently on the roster.

MONEY Linebacker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Starter: Jeffrey Bassa

Projected Back-Up: Jamal Hill

Analysis

Jeff Bassa’s added weight and Jamal Hill’s changed position both seemed to work out well in the spring game, with the two being among the team’s leading tacklers. This will be a really solid duo going forward.

Field Cornerback

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Projected Starter: Khyree Jackson

Projected Back-Up: Jahlil Florence

Analysis

This is a close position battle at the moment, but I think that I give the nod to Khyree Jackson at the moment. He’s got great size and a bit more experience than Florence, though the true sophomore played some great football in 2022 and has a bright future ahead of him with the Ducks.

Boundary Cornerback

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Projected Starter: Trikweze Bridges

Projected Back-Up: Dontae Manning

Analysis

Assuming that Trikweze Bridges plays at cornerback and doesn’t move back to safety, I have him slotted in as the starter. Should he move, though, I think the Ducks have a solid replacement in Dontae Manning, who could finally be ready to take the next step.

Field Safety

Projected Starter: Bryan Addison

Projected Back-Up: Tysheem Johnson

Analysis

Bryan Addison is the logical player to start at the field safety position, but this is also where I see Trikweze Bridges going if he were to make the transition. Tysheem Johnson has also been rotating throughout the secondary, spending some time at FS as well.

Boundary Safety

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

Projected Starter: Evan Williams

Projected Back-Up: Steve Stephens IV

Analysis

I think that Evan Williams has this spot virtually locked down, with all due respect to Steve Stephens. Williams is a dynamic athlete with incredible instincts, and he always finds himself around the ball. Stephens is an experienced veteran who knows the defense inside and out, though, so his presence on the field will benefit the Ducks as well.

Star/Nickel Safety

(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

Projected Starter: Tysheem Johnson

Projected Back-Up: Cole Martin

Analysis

I think that the Ducks will most likely put Tysheem Johnson in the nickel, but with the emergence of Cole Martin in the spring game, you could argue that they put Johnson at the field safety spot, and let Martin play in the nickel. There are a lot of pieces that can mix and match, which will be fun to watch play out.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire