Projecting the Detroit Lions depth chart for Week 1

What will the Detroit Lions look like when they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season? Now that the 53-man roster is established, we have a pretty good idea of who will take to Ford Field when the Dan Campbell era begins for real on Sunday, Sept. 12th.

There are a couple more moves the team could make, and lingering injuries with a couple of projected starters also leaves some room for a practice squad call-up. But overall, this is the projected depth chart for the Lions for Week 1.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff Backup: David Blough

Running back

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: D'Andre Swift, Jason Cabinda (FB) Reserves: Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike

Tight end

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Starter: T.J. Hockenson Reserve: Darren Fells Expect to see FB Jason Cabinda or OT Matt Nelson fill in for any third TE usage

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Starters: Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown (slot) Reserves: KhaDarel Hodge, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, Tom Kennedy

Offensive line

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Starters (L-R): Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell Reserves: Matt Nelson, Logan Stenberg, Evan Brown

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Starters: Alim McNeill (NT), Michael Brockers, Nick Williams Reserves: Kevin Strong, Levi Onwuzurike, John Penisini (NT)

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Starters: Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara Reserves: Charles Harris, Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant

Off-ball LB

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Starters: Jamie Collins, Alex Anzalone Reserves: Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Starters: Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, A.J. Parker (slot) Reserves: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jerry Jacobs, Bobby Price

Safety

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Starters: Tracy Walker, Will Harris Reserves: Dean Marlowe, C.J. Moore

Specialists

Punter: Jack Fox Kicker: Austin Seibert Long snapper: Scott Daly Punt return: Kalif Raymond Kick return: Kalif Raymond, Godwin Igwebuike

