Projecting defensive depth chart for Kentucky football and transfer portal targets to watch

LEXINGTON, Ky. — During spring practice, the Kentucky football team had to replace a sizable amount of defensive experience.

Gone were linebackers Jacquez Jones, DeAndre Square and Jordan Wright, who had exhausted their eligibility. The same went for defensive backs Tyrell Ajian and Keidron Smith. And star defensive lineman Justin Rogers entered the transfer portal in January.

Despite those departures, Mark Stoops' club is expected to reach the postseason for the eighth time in as many years, extending what is already a program record. At the end of the spring, the Wildcats are No. 24 in ESPN's latest preseason rankings.

While Kentucky still could add players via the transfer portal before next season kicks off, here's what we what known about the defense after 15 spring practices:

UK football spring transfer portal: Former Ohio State OL Ben Christman commits; 5 leave

Defensive line

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker (0) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The group: Sam Anaele (6-foot-4, 286 pounds, junior), Jamarius Dinkins (6-5, 280, sophomore), Josaih Hayes (6-3, 317, senior), Darrion Henry-Young (6-4, 264, junior), Octavious Oxendine (6-1, 276, senior), Kahlil Saunders (6-5, 285, sophomore), Keeshawn Silver (6-4, 322, sophomore), Deone Walker (6-6, 348, sophomore), Tommy Ziesmer (6-2, 257, freshman).

Projected starters: Walker (at DT), Hayes (at NG) and Rybka (at DE)

Analysis: Silver, a transfer who began his college career at North Carolina, helped soften the blow of Rogers' exit by wowing the coaching staff this spring. The Wildcats anticipate he'll team up with Walker to pulverize opposing offensive lines this fall. Still, given Silver's lack of experience, Hayes likely would get the starting nod at nose guard if the season opener were this week.

Entering the 2023 campaign, Walker is arguably the Wildcats' best pro prospect. He'll have ample opportunity to prove that this coming season. Rybka, whose two best games last season came against Tennessee and Louisville with four tackles in each, hopes to take another step forward this fall.

Oxendine and Saunders figure to be key pieces of the defensive line rotation as well, though the latter sat out this spring because an injury.

After spring practice concluded, redshirt freshman lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye put his name in the transfer portal.

Dynamic duo: Kentucky D-line ready to pave path of 'destruction' with Deone Walker and Keeshawn Silver

Linebacker

Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (54) celebrates with linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) after forcing a turnover by South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

The group: Alex Afari (6-2, 214, sophomore), Tyreese Fearbry (6-5, 233, redshirt freshman), Luke Fulton (6-4, 225, senior), D'Eryk Jackson (6-1, 245, senior), Noah Matthews (6-5, 237, redshirt freshman), Martez Thrower (6-2, 224, junior), Keaten Wade (6-5, 250, sophomore), Trevin Wallace (6-2, 241, junior), J.J. Weaver (6-5, 244, senior).

Projected starters: Jackson (ILB), Wallace (ILB), Afari (OLB) and Weaver (OLB)

Analysis: Jackson and Wallace had an apprenticeship of sorts last season, as Jones and Square battled injuries much of the 2022 campaign. Wallace had 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions, while Jackson led the team with 67 tackles.

Weaver has dealt with injuries throughout his career and is back for one more season after taking advantage of the extra COVID year offered by the NCAA. Afari is listed as a defensive back on the Wildcats' official roster, but he'll line up in the Sam/nickel spot, a hybrid linebacker/defensive back in coordinator Brad White's scheme.

Felton, Thrower and Wade will have chances to earn reps, but given that no member of the trio has stepped forward to this point, it opens the door for incoming freshman Grant Godfrey (a four-star signee from Georgia) or a transfer portal addition to take the field next season.

For subscribers: University of Kentucky is lone SEC school where 2021-22 hoops recruiting topped football

Defensive backs

Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) breaks up a reception attempt by Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

The group: Ty Bryant (6-0, 187, freshman), Zion Childress (6-0, 201, junior), Jantzen Dunn (6-0, 182, sophomore), Jalen Geiger (6-1, 199, senior), Maxwell Hairston (6-1, 181, sophomore), J.Q. Hardaway (6-3, 194, sophomore), Jordan Lovett (6-2, 195, sophomore), Andru Phillips (6-0, 187, junior), Elijah Reed (6-3, 185, redshirt freshman), Jordan Robinson (6-4, 208, sophomore).

Projected starters: Hairston (CB), Phillips (CB), Childress (S) and Lovett (S)

Analysis: Three-fourths of last year's starting secondary departed, with Lovett the lone holdover after starting the final 11 games last season. While Hairston and Phillips are projected as starters here, the two additions from the winter transfer window, Dunn (Ohio State) and Hardaway (Cincinnati), could challenge for starting jobs during preseason camp. Robinson, who transferred to UK last season from Division II Livingstone College, also could force his way into the cornerback battle.

At safety, Childress became more comfortable as last season progressed, making his first career start against top-ranked Georgia. Geiger entered the 2022 campaign as a starter before suffering a season-ending injury. He practiced in a limited capacity this spring but will try to reassert himself in the secondary this fall.

Two defensive backs transferred after spring practice: Andre Stewart and Londyn Craft.

Impact of transfer portal, NIL: How changing college basketball landscape has altered John Calipari's Kentucky rosters

Special teams

Kentucky Wildcats kicker Chance Poore (12) is congratulated by punter Grant McKinniss (86) after Poore's field goal during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.

The group: Wilson Berry (6-4, 213, sophomore), Chance Poore (6-2, 213, sixth-year senior), Jackson Smith (5-11, 204, redshirt freshman).

Projected starters: Poore (at K) and Berry (at P)

Analysis: Poore and Berry are tasked with replacing Matt Ruffolo and Colin Goodfellow, respectively. Poore is just 8 of 14 (57.1%) on field goal attempts as a Wildcat, with a long of 46. For now, he's the best option on the roster.

Berry was the starting punter at the outset of the 2021 season but couldn't hold on to it. After Goodfellow's season and college-career-ending injury last season, Berry became the starting punter again for the final four games of the 2022 campaign averaged 41.5 yards on 18 punts.

'More like Greatfellow': Kentucky football fans Venmoed punter Colin Goodfellow after his game-saving play against Missouri

Potential transfer portal targets

Daveren Rayner, linebacker for Lawrence Central High School, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Kentucky offered former Northern Illinois linebacker Daveren Rayner earlier this month. He's scheduled to visit Lexington this weekend, according to Josh Edwards of 247Sports. During his NIU career (2020-22), the 6-3, 205-pound Rayner appeared in 20 games, tallying 126 tackles (8.5 tackles for loss) to go along with 5.5 sacks and three passes defended. His 71 tackles last season ranked second on the team. Rayner was a three-star prospect in the 2020 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.

UK already has swung and missed on one transfer portal linebacker since spring practice ended when former Jackson State linebacker Jurriente Davis committed to Texas A&M on April 20.

Last month, the Wildcats offered former Rhode Island defensive back Antonio Carter II. His home state Florida Gators — Carter is from Orlando — offered Monday. Carter already has taken official visits to Ole Miss and Wisconsin. He's also slated to visit Notre Dame. Carter's visit to Kentucky is this weekend.

Unranked out of high school, Carter played four seasons (2019-22) at Rhode Island, but came into his own the last two years, when he started 21 of the team's 22 games in that span. Carter collected more than 100 tackles to go along with 17 passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky defense for college football season 2023, NCAA transfer portal