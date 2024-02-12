Projecting Dabo Swinney's Clemson football 2024 depth chart ahead of spring practice

With Clemson’s opening day of spring football practice rapidly approaching, it’s not too soon to project what the Tigers’ two-deep depth chart might look like heading into the 2024 season.

Clemson returns 10 players of 11 players on offense who started in the Gator Bowl victory against Kentucky in December, so there will be precious little room for newcomers to crack coach Dabo Swinney's depth chart.

The situation is a bit different on defense, where eight of 11 Gator Bowl starters return, but where early departures to the NFL and the expiration of eligibility for five others will create several openings on the depth chart.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and defensive back Nate Wiggins declared early for the NFL Draft while defensive ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips exhausted their eligibility.

Here’s our early look at the Tigers’ potential depth chart, which includes five early enrollees who may get a jump on the competition when spring practice opens Feb. 28:

Offense

QB: Cade Klubnik | Christopher Vizzina

RB: Phil Mafah | Keith Adams Jr.

WR: Cole Turner | Troy Stellato

WR: Tyler Brown | T.J. Moore*

WR: Antonio Williams | Adam Randall

TE: Jake Briningstool | Josh Sapp

LT: Tristan Leigh | Collin Sadler

LG: Marcus Tate | Dietrick Pennington

C: Ryan Linthicum | Trent Howard

RG: Walker Parks | Harris Sewell

RT: Blake Miller | Zack Owens

Defense

DE: T.J. Parker | Jahiem Lawson

DT: DeMonte Capehart | Payton Page

DT: Peter Woods | Tre Williams

DE: Cade Denhoff | A.J. Hoffler

SLB: Wade Woodaz | Jamal Anderson

MLB: Sammy Brown* | Kobe McCloud

WLB: Barrett Carter | Dee Crayton

CB: Avieon Terrell | Corian Gipson*

SS: R.J. Mickens | Sherrod Covil Jr.

FS: Tyler Venables | Ricardo Jones*

NB: Khalil Barnes | Kylon Griffin

CB: Jeadyn Lukus | Shelton Lewis

PK: Nolan Hauser* | Robert Gunn III

P: Aidan Swanson | Jack Smith

LS: Philip Florenzo | Holden Casperson

KR: Antonio Williams | Ronan Hanafin

PR: Tyler Brown | Bryant Wesco Jr.*

*Freshman

