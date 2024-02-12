Projecting Dabo Swinney's Clemson football 2024 depth chart ahead of spring practice
With Clemson’s opening day of spring football practice rapidly approaching, it’s not too soon to project what the Tigers’ two-deep depth chart might look like heading into the 2024 season.
Clemson returns 10 players of 11 players on offense who started in the Gator Bowl victory against Kentucky in December, so there will be precious little room for newcomers to crack coach Dabo Swinney's depth chart.
The situation is a bit different on defense, where eight of 11 Gator Bowl starters return, but where early departures to the NFL and the expiration of eligibility for five others will create several openings on the depth chart.
Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and defensive back Nate Wiggins declared early for the NFL Draft while defensive ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips exhausted their eligibility.
Here’s our early look at the Tigers’ potential depth chart, which includes five early enrollees who may get a jump on the competition when spring practice opens Feb. 28:
Offense
QB: Cade Klubnik | Christopher Vizzina
RB: Phil Mafah | Keith Adams Jr.
WR: Cole Turner | Troy Stellato
WR: Tyler Brown | T.J. Moore*
WR: Antonio Williams | Adam Randall
TE: Jake Briningstool | Josh Sapp
LT: Tristan Leigh | Collin Sadler
LG: Marcus Tate | Dietrick Pennington
C: Ryan Linthicum | Trent Howard
RG: Walker Parks | Harris Sewell
RT: Blake Miller | Zack Owens
Defense
DE: T.J. Parker | Jahiem Lawson
DT: DeMonte Capehart | Payton Page
DT: Peter Woods | Tre Williams
DE: Cade Denhoff | A.J. Hoffler
SLB: Wade Woodaz | Jamal Anderson
MLB: Sammy Brown* | Kobe McCloud
WLB: Barrett Carter | Dee Crayton
CB: Avieon Terrell | Corian Gipson*
SS: R.J. Mickens | Sherrod Covil Jr.
FS: Tyler Venables | Ricardo Jones*
NB: Khalil Barnes | Kylon Griffin
CB: Jeadyn Lukus | Shelton Lewis
PK: Nolan Hauser* | Robert Gunn III
P: Aidan Swanson | Jack Smith
LS: Philip Florenzo | Holden Casperson
KR: Antonio Williams | Ronan Hanafin
PR: Tyler Brown | Bryant Wesco Jr.*
*Freshman
Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football roster 2024: Spring practice depth chart projections