Projecting Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ 2024 stats

Which rookie quarterback will make the most significant impact in the NFL in 2024? Considering there were six first-round quarterbacks — all among the top 12 — several rookies will be playing next season.

The no. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), is the most popular pick. The Bears added perennial Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen and top-10 pick Rome Odunze to a wide receiver room that already had D.J. Moore.

J.J. McCarthy, who went No. 10 overall to the Vikings, will be throwing to Justin Jefferson. Of course, McCarthy could sit behind Sam Darnold during his rookie season.

What about No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders?

It appears some are sleeping on Daniels, who quietly has a quality supporting cast around him, such as Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz. Washington also has a pair of rookies, Ben Sinnott and Luke McCaffrey, who will also be featured in the offense.

If everyone stays healthy, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award will likely go to Williams and Daniels.

What kind of numbers will the top two picks produce?

Mike Clay of ESPN recently projected the top five rookie leaders by stat categories.

Here’s Clay’s projections on the rookie passers:

Caleb Williams: 3,532 yards, 23 TDs (15 starts)

J.J. McCarthy: 3,527 yards, 19 TDs (14 starts)

Jayden Daniels: 3,457 yards, 16 TDs (15 starts)

Drake Maye: 3,378 yards, 17 TDs (15 starts)

Bo Nix: 3,165 yards, 16 TDs (14 starts)

Remember, these are Clay’s projections. If Daniels passes for 3,457 yards, he’d surpass Robert Griffin III’s rookie record of 3,200 yards in 2012. However, he’d fall short of Griffin’s 20 touchdown passes.

Let’s make our projections.

Daniels will start all 17 games and pass for 3,750 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67% of his passes. He will also rush for over 700 yards with four touchdowns.

Will that be enough to earn him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award? That’s difficult to say. But playing in a fast-paced offense led by Kliff Kingsbury, we believe Daniels will break multiple team rookie records in 2024.

What are your predictions?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire