Projecting Commanders’ offensive depth chart after 1 week of OTAs
The Washington Commanders kicked off Offseason Training Activities last week in Ashburn, with all but three players attending the voluntary sessions. Defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. chose not to attend.
Head coach Ron Rivera spoke of the players not attending but made sure to point out that participation was voluntary, and he wasn’t concerned with either of the three players missing time.
The story of the first week on the practice field was quarterback Sam Howell and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Howell looked good at times, showing off his arm strength and accuracy. He was intercepted on one play but didn’t chase down the defender, drawing the ire of Bieniemy. However, overall a solid week for Washington’s second-year quarterback.
While it’s tough to see how much Bieniemy will impact Washington’s as a whole until we see full 11-on-11, his coaching style has brought some much-needed energy to practice, something players on both sides of the ball noted.
As Week 2 of OTAs begins Tuesday, let’s project what Washington’s current offensive depth chart would look like if there was a game next week.
Quarterback
QB1: Sam Howell
QB2: Jacoby Brissett
QB3: Jake Fromm
QB4: Tim DeMorat
Running back
RB1: Brian Robinson Jr.
RB2: Antonio Gibson
RB3: Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB4: Jaret Patterson
Wide receiver
WR1: Terry McLaurin
WR2: Marcus Kemp
WR3: Kyric McGowan
Wide receiver
WR1: Jahan Dotson
WR2: Dyami Brown
WR3: Mitchell Tinsley
Wide receiver
WR1: Curtis Samuel
WR2: Dax Milne
WR3: Kazmeir Allen
Tight end
TE1: Logan Thomas
TE2: John Bates
TE3: Cole Turner
TE4: Curtis Hodges
Left tackle
LT1: Charles Leno Jr.
LT2: Cornelius Lucas
LT3: Alex Akingbulu
Left guard
LG1: Saahdiq Charles
LG2: Chris Paul
LG3: Nolan Laufenberg
Center
C1: Nick Gates
C2: Ricky Stromberg
C3: Tyler Larsen
Right guard
RG1: Sam Cosmi
RG2: Keaton Sutherland
RG3: Mason Brooks
Right tackle
RT1: Andrew Wylie
RT2: Braeden Daniels
RT3: Trent Scott