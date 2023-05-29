Projecting Commanders’ offensive depth chart after 1 week of OTAs

The Washington Commanders kicked off Offseason Training Activities last week in Ashburn, with all but three players attending the voluntary sessions. Defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. chose not to attend.

Head coach Ron Rivera spoke of the players not attending but made sure to point out that participation was voluntary, and he wasn’t concerned with either of the three players missing time.

The story of the first week on the practice field was quarterback Sam Howell and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Howell looked good at times, showing off his arm strength and accuracy. He was intercepted on one play but didn’t chase down the defender, drawing the ire of Bieniemy. However, overall a solid week for Washington’s second-year quarterback.

While it’s tough to see how much Bieniemy will impact Washington’s as a whole until we see full 11-on-11, his coaching style has brought some much-needed energy to practice, something players on both sides of the ball noted.

As Week 2 of OTAs begins Tuesday, let’s project what Washington’s current offensive depth chart would look like if there was a game next week.

Quarterback

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) stands on the field after the Commanders’ game against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Sam Howell

QB2: Jacoby Brissett

QB3: Jake Fromm

QB4: Tim DeMorat

Running back

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

RB1: Brian Robinson Jr.

RB2: Antonio Gibson

RB3: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB4: Jaret Patterson

Wide receiver

WR1: Terry McLaurin

WR2: Marcus Kemp

WR3: Kyric McGowan

Wide receiver

Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WR1: Jahan Dotson

WR2: Dyami Brown

WR3: Mitchell Tinsley

Wide receiver

Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Commanders scores a rushing touchdown. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

WR1: Curtis Samuel

WR2: Dax Milne

WR3: Kazmeir Allen

Tight end

Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TE1: Logan Thomas

TE2: John Bates

TE3: Cole Turner

TE4: Curtis Hodges

Left tackle

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

LT1: Charles Leno Jr.

LT2: Cornelius Lucas

LT3: Alex Akingbulu

Left guard

Washington Commanders tackle Saahdiq Charles (77). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LG1: Saahdiq Charles

LG2: Chris Paul

LG3: Nolan Laufenberg

Center

New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after winning a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

C1: Nick Gates

C2: Ricky Stromberg

C3: Tyler Larsen

Right guard

RG1: Sam Cosmi

RG2: Keaton Sutherland

RG3: Mason Brooks

Right tackle

RT1: Andrew Wylie

RT2: Braeden Daniels

RT3: Trent Scott

