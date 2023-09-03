Projecting Commanders’ defensive depth chart for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
After the Washington Commanders finalized their initial 53-man roster last week, they made multiple moves. The Commanders, who kept 11 defensive linemen, placed two on the short-term reserve/injured list. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and defensive end Efe Obada will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season.
There is also the mystery surrounding defensive end Chase Young. Young suffered a stinger in the first preseason game. No big deal, right? That was on Aug. 11, and Young still has yet to be cleared for contact.
As of now, Young’s status for Week 1 is uncertain.
How do these injuries impact Washington’s depth chart for its Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals?
Here is our projection for the Commanders’ Week 1 depth chart.
Defensive end
Starter: Montez Sweat
Backups: Casey Toohill, Andre Jones Jr.
Sweat is healthy and ready for a huge season in a contract year. Toohill is a solid backup and Jones is a promising rookie.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Jonathan Allen
Backup: John Ridgeway
Allen is the star, but he’s also dealing with plantar fasciitis. Washington has been taking it easy with Allen in practice. Ridgeway had an impressive rookie season as Washington’s third defensive tackle. He could play more snaps early in Week 1 if the game is no longer in question.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Daron Payne
Backup: Abdullah Anderson
Payne is back after a breakout season. The Commanders think last year is the beginning of Payne’s ascent into one of the NFL’s best interior rushers. Anderson was re-signed after Mathis and Obada went on IR.
Defensive end
Starter: Chase Young
Backups: James Smith-Williams and K.J. Henry
If Young doesn’t play, Smith-Williams likely earns the start. He is a reliable backup who excels against the run. The Commanders could use Toohill or Jones in Young’s place on pass-rushing downs. If Obada hadn’t gone on IR, he would’ve been the top backup at defensive end.
Inside linebacker
Starter: Cody Barton
Backup: Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo
Barton is still learning the defense, while Mayo knows the defense well. If Barton does struggle, Khaleke Hudson is the player to watch. He had an outstanding offseason.
Outside linebacker
Starter: Jamin Davis
Backup: Khaleke Hudson
Some good news for Davis is he doesn’t have to deal with his court case for reckless driving until after the season. The focus is back on football. Coaches praised Davis for his work this summer and believe he’s on the verge of taking the next step in his career.
Nickel
Starter: Benjamin St-Juste
Backup: Quan Martin
St-Juste had a breakout season of sorts last year because of his work on the outside. With Emmanuel Forbes and Kendall Fuller also on the roster, St-Juste shifts inside, where he can use his length. Rookie second-round pick Quan Martin will also see time. Martin is learning multiple positions.
Cornerback
Starter: Kendall Fuller
Backups: Quan Martin and Danny Johnson
Fuller is entering the final season of his contract. He was terrific last year. Martin and Johnson can play inside or outside.
Cornerback
Starter: Emmanuel Forbes
Backups: Danny Johnson and Christian Holmes
The Commanders are excited about the rookie first-round pick Forbes.
Strong safety
Starter: Kamren Curl
Backup: Jeremy Reaves
Curl is one of the best in the NFL. When he missed time last season, Washington’s defense felt his absence. Reaves is a special-teams star and a nice backup.
Free safety
Starter: Darrick Forrest
Backups: Percy Butler and Quan Martin
Forrest was another one of Washington’s breakout players from last season. He went from a special-teams stalwart to a reliable starting safety. Butler could be on the same trajectory as the Commanders want him involved more in the defense.