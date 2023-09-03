Projecting Commanders’ defensive depth chart for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

After the Washington Commanders finalized their initial 53-man roster last week, they made multiple moves. The Commanders, who kept 11 defensive linemen, placed two on the short-term reserve/injured list. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and defensive end Efe Obada will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season.

There is also the mystery surrounding defensive end Chase Young. Young suffered a stinger in the first preseason game. No big deal, right? That was on Aug. 11, and Young still has yet to be cleared for contact.

As of now, Young’s status for Week 1 is uncertain.

How do these injuries impact Washington’s depth chart for its Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals?

Here is our projection for the Commanders’ Week 1 depth chart.

Defensive end

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Starter: Montez Sweat

Backups: Casey Toohill, Andre Jones Jr.

Sweat is healthy and ready for a huge season in a contract year. Toohill is a solid backup and Jones is a promising rookie.

Defensive tackle

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Starter: Jonathan Allen

Backup: John Ridgeway

Allen is the star, but he’s also dealing with plantar fasciitis. Washington has been taking it easy with Allen in practice. Ridgeway had an impressive rookie season as Washington’s third defensive tackle. He could play more snaps early in Week 1 if the game is no longer in question.

Defensive tackle

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Starter: Daron Payne

Backup: Abdullah Anderson

Payne is back after a breakout season. The Commanders think last year is the beginning of Payne’s ascent into one of the NFL’s best interior rushers. Anderson was re-signed after Mathis and Obada went on IR.

Defensive end

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Chase Young

Backups: James Smith-Williams and K.J. Henry

If Young doesn’t play, Smith-Williams likely earns the start. He is a reliable backup who excels against the run. The Commanders could use Toohill or Jones in Young’s place on pass-rushing downs. If Obada hadn’t gone on IR, he would’ve been the top backup at defensive end.

Inside linebacker

Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) and linebacker Cody Barton (57). Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Cody Barton

Backup: Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo

Barton is still learning the defense, while Mayo knows the defense well. If Barton does struggle, Khaleke Hudson is the player to watch. He had an outstanding offseason.

Outside linebacker

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Starter: Jamin Davis

Backup: Khaleke Hudson

Some good news for Davis is he doesn’t have to deal with his court case for reckless driving until after the season. The focus is back on football. Coaches praised Davis for his work this summer and believe he’s on the verge of taking the next step in his career.

Nickel

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Starter: Benjamin St-Juste

Backup: Quan Martin

St-Juste had a breakout season of sorts last year because of his work on the outside. With Emmanuel Forbes and Kendall Fuller also on the roster, St-Juste shifts inside, where he can use his length. Rookie second-round pick Quan Martin will also see time. Martin is learning multiple positions.

Cornerback

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29)t: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Kendall Fuller

Backups: Quan Martin and Danny Johnson

Fuller is entering the final season of his contract. He was terrific last year. Martin and Johnson can play inside or outside.

Cornerback

Emmanuel Forbes #13 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Starter: Emmanuel Forbes

Backups: Danny Johnson and Christian Holmes

The Commanders are excited about the rookie first-round pick Forbes.

Strong safety

Washington Commanders safeties Kamren Curl (31) and Jeremy Reaves (39).

Starter: Kamren Curl

Backup: Jeremy Reaves

Curl is one of the best in the NFL. When he missed time last season, Washington’s defense felt his absence. Reaves is a special-teams star and a nice backup.

Free safety

Darrick Forrest #22 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Starter: Darrick Forrest

Backups: Percy Butler and Quan Martin

Forrest was another one of Washington’s breakout players from last season. He went from a special-teams stalwart to a reliable starting safety. Butler could be on the same trajectory as the Commanders want him involved more in the defense.

