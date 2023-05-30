Projecting Commanders’ defensive depth chart after 1 week of OTAs

The Washington Commanders kick off the second week of Offseason Training Activities [OTAs] Tuesday in Ashburn. What should we be looking for this week?

Well, of course, the big question is will defensive ends Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Charles Leno Jr. attend? All three missed the opening week of OTAs — which are voluntary — and head coach Ron Rivera didn’t seem too bothered by their absences.

Last week, it was mostly about the offense, specifically quarterback Sam Howell and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The OTAs are set up to feature wide receivers lining up against the secondary as there is no physical contact allowed. Therefore, that meant plenty of rookies, Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin.

On Monday, we gave a projection of what Washington’s offensive depth chart could look like if there were a game next week. On Tuesday, we do the same for the defense.

Defensive end

Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a sack. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DE1: Montez Sweat

DE2: Efe Obada

DE3: Casey Toohill

DE4: William Bradley-King

Defensive tackle

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after a fourth down stop. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

DT1: Jonathan Allen

DT2: Phidarian Mathis

DT3: David Bada

DT4: Benning Potoa’e

Defensive tackle

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a sack. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DT1: Daron Payne

DT2: John Ridgeway

DT3: Abdullah Anderson

Defensive end

Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

DE1: Chase Young

DE2: James Smith-Williams

DE3: K.J. Henry

DE4: Andre Jones Jr.

WILL linebacker

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WLB1: Jamin Davis

WLB2: Khaleke Hudson

WLB3: De’Jon Harris

MIKE linebacker

MLB1: Cody Barton

MLB2: David Mayo

MLB3: Milo Eifler

Cornerback

Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the first half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CB1: Kendall Fuller

CB2: Cameron Dantzler

CB3: Christian Holmes

Cornerback

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

CB1: Emmanuel Forbes – OR – Benjamin St-Juste

CB2: Tariq Castro-Fields

NICKEL

Jartavius Martin #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini intercepts a pass intended for Michael Brown-Stephens. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Nickel1: Quan Martin

Nickel2: Danny Johnson

Nickel3: Rachad Wildgoose

Free safety

FS1: Darrick Forrest

FS2: Percy Butler

FS3: Kendall Smith

Strong safety

Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

SS1: Kamren Curl

SS2: Jeremy Reaves

SS3: Xavier Henderson

SS4: Ferrod Gardner

