Projecting Commanders’ defensive depth chart after 1 week of OTAs
The Washington Commanders kick off the second week of Offseason Training Activities [OTAs] Tuesday in Ashburn. What should we be looking for this week?
Well, of course, the big question is will defensive ends Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Charles Leno Jr. attend? All three missed the opening week of OTAs — which are voluntary — and head coach Ron Rivera didn’t seem too bothered by their absences.
Last week, it was mostly about the offense, specifically quarterback Sam Howell and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The OTAs are set up to feature wide receivers lining up against the secondary as there is no physical contact allowed. Therefore, that meant plenty of rookies, Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin.
On Monday, we gave a projection of what Washington’s offensive depth chart could look like if there were a game next week. On Tuesday, we do the same for the defense.
Defensive end
DE1: Montez Sweat
DE2: Efe Obada
DE3: Casey Toohill
DE4: William Bradley-King
Defensive tackle
DT1: Jonathan Allen
DT2: Phidarian Mathis
DT3: David Bada
DT4: Benning Potoa’e
Defensive tackle
DT1: Daron Payne
DT2: John Ridgeway
DT3: Abdullah Anderson
Defensive end
DE1: Chase Young
DE2: James Smith-Williams
DE3: K.J. Henry
DE4: Andre Jones Jr.
WILL linebacker
WLB1: Jamin Davis
WLB2: Khaleke Hudson
WLB3: De’Jon Harris
MIKE linebacker
MLB1: Cody Barton
MLB2: David Mayo
MLB3: Milo Eifler
Cornerback
CB1: Kendall Fuller
CB2: Cameron Dantzler
CB3: Christian Holmes
Cornerback
CB1: Emmanuel Forbes – OR – Benjamin St-Juste
CB2: Tariq Castro-Fields
NICKEL
Nickel1: Quan Martin
Nickel2: Danny Johnson
Nickel3: Rachad Wildgoose
Free safety
FS1: Darrick Forrest
FS2: Percy Butler
FS3: Kendall Smith
Strong safety
SS1: Kamren Curl
SS2: Jeremy Reaves
SS3: Xavier Henderson
SS4: Ferrod Gardner