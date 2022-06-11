Projecting Colts’ starting offense after minicamp
The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up minicamp this week and won’t be back together as a team until the start of training camp at the end of July.
While general manager Chris Ballard will continue to make moves here and there, the majority of the transactions that impact the starting lineup have already been made.
With a full offseason of work now under their belt, we have a better idea of what the starting offense looks like. They have a new starting quarterback in Matt Ryan while some positions like left tackle and Z wide receiver are still up for grabs.
Taking a view from 11 personnel (three wide receivers, one tight end), here’s a projection for the starting offense following minicamp:
Quarterback: Matt Ryan
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
No question here. Ryan has shown he can lead the offense and the locker after just being with the team for a few months.
Running Back: Jonathan Taylor
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
The Colts held Taylor out of OTAs and minicamp for precautionary reasons. He’ll aim for his second consecutive rushing crown in 2022.
X Wide Receiver: Michael Pittman Jr.
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
After a breakout campaign in 2021, Pittman Jr. is striving to prove he belongs in the conversation with receivers in a higher tier.
Z Wide Receiver: Alec Pierce
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
The starting role won’t be handed to him, but Pierce has done a strong enough job during the spring that it may be his job to lose when training camp rolls around. The Colts have been very impressed with his work thus far.
Slot Wide Receiver: Parris Campbell
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Few players dominated the spring like Campbell did. Now, he just needs to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season.
Tight End: Mo Alie-Cox
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Alie-Cox has some big shoes to fill with Jack Doyle retired, and the Colts paid him in hopes he can step up into that role in 2022.
Left Tackle: Matt Pryor
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
Rookie Bernhard Raimann still has a chance to win the job in training camp and the preseason. But if we’re projecting, we have to go off of the information we have in front of us. As it stands, Pryor took the majority—if not all—of the first-team reps at left tackle during the spring.
Left Guard: Quenton Nelson
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro is about to get paid handsomely on a market-setting deal.
Center: Ryan Kelly
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Kelly enters his seventh season as the starting center and is currently the longest-tenured player on the roster.
Right Guard: Danny Pinter
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
He’s still seeing some work at center as Kelly’s backup, but Pinter is expected to be the starting right guard in 2022.
Right Tackle: Braden Smith
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
Smith enters his fifth season as the starting right tackle.
