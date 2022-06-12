Projecting Colts’ starting defense after minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts are expecting some changes on the defensive side of the ball entering the 2022 season with a new defensive coordinator and some new pieces being added to the mix.

While the majority of the defense remains intact from the 2021 season, they did make some big additions in the forms of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The big question surrounding this unit will be the status of cornerback Kenny Moore II, who is unhappy with his contract and is considering a training camp holdout if the issue doesn’t get resolved.

Just as we did with the offensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at projecting the starting defense in nickel packages:

Defensive End: Yannick Ngakoue

Coming over in a trade this offseason, Ngakoue is looking to be a key piece in the pass rush. He’ll work from the LEO spot, which is a position he has plenty of experience working in.

Defensive End: Kwity Paye

Likely to see most of his work as the big end, Paye has been tabbed as a true breakout candidate in Year 2.

Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner

The engine of the defense, Buckner enters his third season as the starting three-technique for the Colts.

Defensive Tackle: Grover Stewart

The only player left from the Colts’ 2017 draft class, Stewart has come to be one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL.

Linebacker: Darius Leonard

The three-time All-Pro is working his way back from back surgery this offseason and is likely to miss some of training camp.

Linebacker: Bobby Okereke

This is a big year for Okereke, who will be a free agent following the 2022 season.

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore

The Colts landed Gilmore on a two-year deal this offseason hoping he can bring some of that high-end production to the secondary.

Cornerback: Kenny Moore II

We’ll see what happens with Moore’s contract situation, but he didn’t rule out a training camp holdout.

Cornerback: Isaiah Rodgers

This spot is up for grabs between Rodgers and Brandon Facyson and right now, we give the nod to the former.

Safety: Khari Willis

Entering a big year, Willis will be a free agent following the 2022 season.

Safety: Julian Blackmon

Despite tearing his Achilles midway through the 2021 season, Blackmon is already participating in team drills and hopes to be a full-go for training camp.

Overview

Pos. Player DE Yannick Ngakoue DT DeForest Buckner DT Grover Stewart DE Kwity Paye LB Darius Leonard LB Bobby Okereke CB Stephon Gilmore CB Kenny Moore II CB Isaiah Rodgers S Khari Willis S Julian Blackmon

