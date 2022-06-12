Projecting Colts’ starting defense after minicamp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indianapolis ColtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Stephon GilmoreLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Darius LeonardLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kwity PayeLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Indianapolis Colts are expecting some changes on the defensive side of the ball entering the 2022 season with a new defensive coordinator and some new pieces being added to the mix.
While the majority of the defense remains intact from the 2021 season, they did make some big additions in the forms of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
The big question surrounding this unit will be the status of cornerback Kenny Moore II, who is unhappy with his contract and is considering a training camp holdout if the issue doesn’t get resolved.
Just as we did with the offensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at projecting the starting defense in nickel packages:
Defensive End: Yannick Ngakoue
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Coming over in a trade this offseason, Ngakoue is looking to be a key piece in the pass rush. He’ll work from the LEO spot, which is a position he has plenty of experience working in.
Defensive End: Kwity Paye
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
Likely to see most of his work as the big end, Paye has been tabbed as a true breakout candidate in Year 2.
Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner
Norm Hall/Getty Images
The engine of the defense, Buckner enters his third season as the starting three-technique for the Colts.
Defensive Tackle: Grover Stewart
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
The only player left from the Colts’ 2017 draft class, Stewart has come to be one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL.
Linebacker: Darius Leonard
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
The three-time All-Pro is working his way back from back surgery this offseason and is likely to miss some of training camp.
Linebacker: Bobby Okereke
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
This is a big year for Okereke, who will be a free agent following the 2022 season.
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts landed Gilmore on a two-year deal this offseason hoping he can bring some of that high-end production to the secondary.
Cornerback: Kenny Moore II
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
We’ll see what happens with Moore’s contract situation, but he didn’t rule out a training camp holdout.
Cornerback: Isaiah Rodgers
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
This spot is up for grabs between Rodgers and Brandon Facyson and right now, we give the nod to the former.
Safety: Khari Willis
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Entering a big year, Willis will be a free agent following the 2022 season.
Safety: Julian Blackmon
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Despite tearing his Achilles midway through the 2021 season, Blackmon is already participating in team drills and hopes to be a full-go for training camp.
Overview
Pos.
Player
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
DT
DeForest Buckner
DT
Grover Stewart
DE
Kwity Paye
LB
Darius Leonard
LB
Bobby Okereke
CB
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Kenny Moore II
CB
Isaiah Rodgers
S
Khari Willis
S
Julian Blackmon
1
1