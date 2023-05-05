Projecting Colts depth chart after NFL Draft: How Anthony Richardson, other rookies fit

The Colts roster is getting a facelift and not just because it has a new quarterback of the future. Indianapolis added 12 players in this year's NFL Draft, plus a handful of undrafted players who could push for spots on a team that finished 4-12-1 last season and is turning the page under new coach Shane Steichen.

The Colts roster can balloon to more than 90 players right now. It'll drop to 53 by the end of the preseason. But this is still the early stage, with rookies mixing with veterans for the first time. It can make the roster pretty jumbled.

Here's where each position stands coming out of the draft (* denotes rookies):

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks

Starter: Gardner Minshew

Backup: Anthony Richardson*

Other depth: Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles

Analysis: The Colts have their quarterback of the future. Now, they need to decide how soon he'll be the quarterback of the present. Anthony Richardson will arrive to his first rookie minicamp Friday, and he'll begin learning Steichen's playbook and eventually will compete with Gardner Minshew for the starting job. Given that he has just 13 starts above high school and that Minshew played in this system the past two years, the switch won't happen immediately. The Colts want to make sure they can be operational by Week 1. But all indications from Steichen and owner Jim Irsay are that Richardson will play early, and they'll begin evolving their offense that way.

Sam Ehlinger will try to impress a new coaching staff enough to convince them to carry three quarterbacks this season. Nick Foles is on the roster -- for now.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Northwestern running back Evan Hull in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Running backs

Starter: Jonathan Taylor

Backups: Zach Moss, Evan Hull*

Other depth: Deon Jackson, Jake Funk, Darius Hagans*, Titus Swen*

Analysis: The Colts had their bell-cow heading into the draft, and Jonathan Taylor will be key to alleviating the pressure on Richardson once the rookie becomes the starter.

Zack Moss appears ready to be the No. 2 after averaging 4.8 yards per carry with the Colts in eight games. He's the one surefire pass protector in the backfield. Fifth-round Northwestern product Evan Hull has a similar skill set to Deon Jackson as the two receiving options in this backfield, and they'll likely compete for one spot.

The Indianapolis Colts selected North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wide receivers

Starters: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie

Backups: Josh Downs*, Ashton Dulin, Michael Strachan

Other depth: Ethan Fernea, Vyncint Smith, Malik Turner, Braxton Westfield*, Zavier Scott*, Cody Chrest*, Johnny King*

Analysis: The Colts added a slot receiver to complement their two big-bodied players on the outside. Josh Downs appears ready for the pro game after racking up more than 2,300 yards with two different quarterbacks over the past two years at North Carolina despite his 5-9, 171-pound frame. He'll need to first beat out Isaiah McKenzie, who caught 42 passes for Buffalo last year and has the slight edge in the playbook right now.

Ashton Dulin should see more of a special teams role again with more options in the slot. Michael Strachan will have to convince the Colts to carry a sixth receiver.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Miami tight end Will Mallory in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tight ends

Starter: Jelani Woods

Backups: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory*

Other depth: Pharaoh Brown

Analysis: The Colts suddenly have a crowded room at tight end, and figuring how it shakes out in a new playbook will take some time. For now, we're slotting Jelani Woods in for a big step forward as he's one of the few surefire roster locks at this position. After averaging 12.5 yards per catch as a rookie, he should be much more comfortable this season, though he has another quarterback change to adjust to.

Mo Alie-Cox could find himself in a competition with seventh-year veteran Pharaoh Brown for Indianapolis' blocking tight end role. If Drew Ogletree recovers from an ACL tear properly, he could step into a role that balances his receiving and blocking skills. Fifth-round Miami rookie Will Mallory could compete with Kylen Granson for the team's "F" or "move" tight end spot.

The Indianapolis Colts selected BYU tackle Blake Freeland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offensive line

Starters: LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Will Fries, RT Braden Smith

Backups: OT Blake Freeland*, C Danny Pinter, G Emil Ekiyor*

Other depth: OT Carter O'Donnell, C Wesley French, C Dakoda Shepley, G Arlington Hambright, OT Jordan Murray, OT Jake Witt*, OL Harris LaChance*

Analysis: As of right now, the Colts are slated to roll back the starting offensive line that finished last season. Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith are clearly secure in their spots, with the team hoping for bounce-back seasons with better play around them. That would require a step forward in Bernhard Raimann's second season and much better play at right guard, where Will Fries currently has the job.

Fourth-round BYU product Blake Freeland arrives as the team's swing tackle with the opportunity to start at left tackle should Raimann falter. He has 26 starts there over the past two seasons. Cathedral High School product Emil Ekiyor could factor into the competition to start at right guard, as he was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference performer at Alabama before surprisingly going undrafted.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive line

Starters: DE Samson Ebukam, DT DeForest Buckner, DT Grover Stewart, DE Kwity Paye

Backups: DEs Dayo Odeyingbo, DE Tyquan Lewis, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT Taven Bryan

Other depth: DE Titus Leo, DE Rashod Berry, DE Khalid Kareem, DT McTelvin Agim, DT Eric Johnson, DT Caleb Sampson*

Analysis: The Colts swapped Yannick Ngakoue out for Samson Ebukam, who has a more versatile game at the LEO edge spot. Beyond that, they will look to build upon a starting group that needed more depth around it by season's end.

That depth will look to come again from Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo on the outside. On the inside, fourth-round Northwestern product Adetomiwa Adebawore is learning a new 3-technique position but has 4.49-second 40-yard dash speed at 282 pounds to tap into in a sub-package role. He'll be behind former first-round pick Taven Bryan to start.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Colorado linebacker Guy Thomas as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Linebackers

Starters: Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin

Backups: E.J. Speed, JoJo Domann

Other depth: Grant Stuard, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Donavan Mutin*, Liam Anderson*, Guy Thomas*

Analysis: The Colts gave a vote of confidence to Shaquille Leonard's recovery from a second back surgery by not drafting any with their 12 picks. The four-time All-Pro needs some time but should eventually slide in next to Zaire Franklin, who is coming off a breakout year with a franchise-record 167 tackles.

With Bobby Okereke off to the Giants, and with Leonard's health up in the air, more playing time should open up for E.J. Speed, who progressed to 28% of the defensive snaps last season and forced two fumbles. Grant Stuard is likely a roster lock due to his special teams play.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Kansas State defensive back and Warren Central graduate Julius Brents in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cornerbacks

Starters: JuJu Brents, Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Backups: Darius Rush, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers

Other depth: Darrell Baker Jr., Kevin Toliver II, Cole Coleman, Tony Brown, Tyler Richardson*

Analysis: This room has changed more than any other this offseason, and it could be the one spot where a rookie steps in and starts Week 1. That'll be second-round Kansas State product and Warren Central graduate JuJu Brents, who is recovering from a wrist injury but who has the 6-foot-3 size they'll want in a secondary with 5-9 Kenny Moore II and 5-10 Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Fifth-round South Carolina product Darius Rush and seventh-round Texas A&M corner Jaylon Jones will compete for a rotation role alongside Rodgers Sr. and Brents. Tony Brown could be the top backup nickel, unless the Colts want to try Julian Blackmon here again.

The Indianapolis Colts selected California safety Daniel Scott in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Safeties

Starters: FS Julian Blackmon, SS Nick Cross

Backups: Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott

Other depth: Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Aaron Maddox*

Analysis: Indianapolis let Rodney McLeod walk into free agency and did not sign or draft a replacement above the fifth round, meaning this could be Nick Cross' turn to step into a full-time role after he was benched early in his rookie season. The Colts do have Blackmon and Rodney Thomas II as free safety types, but it's possible they get creative to get both on the field together more.

Fifth-round California product Daniel Scott appears ready for a heavy special teams diet as a rookie. He has experience and traits at safety but could use some work. Given Thomas II's fast rise as a seventh-round rookie last year, perhaps that isn't out of the question in Year 1.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay this offseason.

Specialists

Starters: PK Matt Gay, P Rigoberto Sanchez, LS Luke Rhodes, KR Dallis Flowers, PR Isaiah McKenzie

Other depth: PK Lucas Havrisik

Analysis: For the first time in a while, the Colts don't have much uncertainty at the specialist positions. That's what signing a Pro Bowl kicker can do. From the rookie class, Daniel Scott should be a core four option from Day 1, and Darius Rush, Jaylon Jones and Titus Leo could all see work here as well.

