Projecting the Colts’ depth chart following roster updates

The Indianapolis Colts have been making constant tweaks since setting their initial 53-man roster nearly one week ago as they prepare for the regular season opener.

Since cutting the roster to 53 players at the deadline, the Colts added offensive linemen Ryan Hayes and Josh Sills, along with linebacker Isaiah Land, via waivers. They also signed free-agent defensive end Jacob Martin.

The Colts will release their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But until then, we’re taking a swing at projecting the Colts’ 2023 depth chart heading into Week 1.

Quarterback

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos. 1st String 2nd String 3rd string QB Anthony Richardson Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger

Analysis: Not much to see here. Richardson will be the starter and one of the seven captains in 2023. Expect plenty of growing pains throughout the campaign, but the main priority is seeing growth.

Running Back

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. 1st String 2nd String 3rd String RB Zack Moss Deon Jackson Evan Hull

Analysis: Whether Moss will be ready for Week 1 remains to be seen. If he is, he will be the starter. If not, Jackson will likely take the lead role with the rookie Hull spelling him. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts added someone from free agency to the mix.

Wide Receiver

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Analysis: Pittman Jr. and Pierce have solidified roles as the starters while the rookie Downs won the slot role. Four wide receivers certainly won’t be enough for the entire season. If they don’t add someone to the room before Week 1, expect one or both practice squad elevations to be wide receivers.

Tight End

Pos. 1st String 2nd String Y-TE Mo Alie-Cox Drew Ogletree F-TE Kylen Granson Will Mallory

Analysis: With Jelani Woods out for the first four games, the Colts will lean heavily on Alie-Cox and Granson to begin the season. Don’t be surprised if Ogletree works his way into more snaps as the Y tight end.

Offensive Line

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Analysis: Assuming Fries is healthy from his calf injury, he is expected to be the starting right guard. Meanwhile, Hayes is likely to serve as the backup left tackle while Sills can work at both guard spots. With Danny Pinter out for the season, French steps in as the backup center.

Defensive Line

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis: This group is probably the deepest on the entire roster. Paye and Ebukam will serve as the starting edge rushers while Odeyingbo and Lewis will mix in as well. Martin is a new addition and fits perfectly as a LEO-type edge rusher. Depth behind the defensive tackle is still a question mark, but there is upside.

Linebacker

Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis: The starting trio is a formidable group, especially if Leonard is truly healthy. Stuard proved he can be a solid fourth linebacker while Olubi and McGrone will serve on special teams. Land was claimed off waivers and likely will bring more of an edge rusher presence to the linebacker room.

Cornerback

Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. 1st String 2nd String CB Darrell Baker Jr. Julius Brents Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown CB Dallis Flowers Jaylon Jones

Analysis: The starting cornerbacks have been solidified since the start of training camp while the rookies in Brents and Jones will compete for more playing time as the season rolls on. This is a young, inexperienced group, but one that may be exciting to watch.

Safety

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos. First Second SS Julian Blackmon Nick Cross FS Rodney Thomas II Trevor Denbow

Analysis: Blackmon and Thomas II will serve as the starters is Gus Bradley’s defense, but the second-year player in Cross has proven worthy of a versatile role after a strong showing in training camp and the preseason.

Specialists

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Analysis: Sanchez is back after his season-long absence due to a torn Achilles. Gay is hoping to put an end to the kicking woes the Colts have dealt with over the last few seasons.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire