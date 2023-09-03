Projecting the Colts’ depth chart following roster updates

Kevin Hickey
·4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts have been making constant tweaks since setting their initial 53-man roster nearly one week ago as they prepare for the regular season opener.

Since cutting the roster to 53 players at the deadline, the Colts added offensive linemen Ryan Hayes and Josh Sills, along with linebacker Isaiah Land, via waivers. They also signed free-agent defensive end Jacob Martin.

The Colts will release their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But until then, we’re taking a swing at projecting the Colts’ 2023 depth chart heading into Week 1.

Quarterback

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos.

1st String

2nd String

3rd string

QB

Anthony Richardson

Gardner Minshew

Sam Ehlinger

Analysis: Not much to see here. Richardson will be the starter and one of the seven captains in 2023. Expect plenty of growing pains throughout the campaign, but the main priority is seeing growth.

Running Back

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

1st String

2nd String

3rd String

RB

Zack Moss

Deon Jackson

Evan Hull

Analysis: Whether Moss will be ready for Week 1 remains to be seen. If he is, he will be the starter. If not, Jackson will likely take the lead role with the rookie Hull spelling him. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts added someone from free agency to the mix.

Wide Receiver

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos.

First

Second

X-WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Slot

Josh Downs

Isaiah McKenzie

Z-WR

Alec Pierce

Analysis: Pittman Jr. and Pierce have solidified roles as the starters while the rookie Downs won the slot role. Four wide receivers certainly won’t be enough for the entire season. If they don’t add someone to the room before Week 1, expect one or both practice squad elevations to be wide receivers.

Tight End

Pos.

1st String

2nd String

Y-TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Drew Ogletree

F-TE

Kylen Granson

Will Mallory

Analysis: With Jelani Woods out for the first four games, the Colts will lean heavily on Alie-Cox and Granson to begin the season. Don’t be surprised if Ogletree works his way into more snaps as the Y tight end.

Offensive Line

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos.

First

Second

LT

Bernhard Raimann

Ryan Hayes

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Will Fries

Josh Sills

RT

Braden Smith

Blake Freeland

Analysis: Assuming Fries is healthy from his calf injury, he is expected to be the starting right guard. Meanwhile, Hayes is likely to serve as the backup left tackle while Sills can work at both guard spots. With Danny Pinter out for the season, French steps in as the backup center.

Defensive Line

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

1st String

2nd String

3rd String

DE

Samson Ebukam

Jacob Martin

3-Tech

DeForest Buckner

Taven Bryan

Adetomiwa Adebawore

1-Tech

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Kwity Paye

Dayo Odeyingbo

Tyquan Lewis

Analysis: This group is probably the deepest on the entire roster. Paye and Ebukam will serve as the starting edge rushers while Odeyingbo and Lewis will mix in as well. Martin is a new addition and fits perfectly as a LEO-type edge rusher. Depth behind the defensive tackle is still a question mark, but there is upside.

Linebacker

Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

1st String

2nd String

3rd String

WILL

Shaquille Leonard

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Zaire Franklin

Segun Olubi

Cameron McGrone

SAM

E.J. Speed

Isaiah Land

Analysis: The starting trio is a formidable group, especially if Leonard is truly healthy. Stuard proved he can be a solid fourth linebacker while Olubi and McGrone will serve on special teams. Land was claimed off waivers and likely will bring more of an edge rusher presence to the linebacker room.

Cornerback

Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports
Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

1st String

2nd String

CB

Darrell Baker Jr.

Julius Brents

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

CB

Dallis Flowers

Jaylon Jones

Analysis: The starting cornerbacks have been solidified since the start of training camp while the rookies in Brents and Jones will compete for more playing time as the season rolls on. This is a young, inexperienced group, but one that may be exciting to watch.

Safety

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos.

First

Second

SS

Julian Blackmon

Nick Cross

FS

Rodney Thomas II

Trevor Denbow

Analysis: Blackmon and Thomas II will serve as the starters is Gus Bradley’s defense, but the second-year player in Cross has proven worthy of a versatile role after a strong showing in training camp and the preseason.

Specialists

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos.

Name

P

Rigoberto Sanchez

K

Matt Gay

LS

Luke Rhodes

Analysis: Sanchez is back after his season-long absence due to a torn Achilles. Gay is hoping to put an end to the kicking woes the Colts have dealt with over the last few seasons.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire