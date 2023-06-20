Projecting the Colts’ 2023 starting offense after minicamp

With the offseason workout program concluded, the Indianapolis Colts have just over a month until they return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Making projections in June can be difficult considering the limited information we have at this point, but we have a general idea of what the starting offense will look like.

Using 11 personnel as the base offense, here’s a projection of the Colts’ starting offensive unit following minicamp.

QB Anthony Richardson

The No. 4 overall pick split reps with veteran Gardner Minshew during OTAs and minicamp so it’s not a guarantee he will be the starter in Week 1. However, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt before training camp arrives until he proves otherwise.

RB Jonathan Taylor

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Taylor missed the entire spring workout program rehabbing his ankle following surgery in January. He hopes to be ready for the start of training camp so this is still something to monitor.

Though Pittman Jr. is dealing with a hip injury and is on an unknown timetable to return, we’ll assume he will be ready for Week 1.

WR Alec Pierce

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce is locked into the No. 2 role opposite Pittman Jr. and could prove to be an intriguing downfield threat in Shane Steichen’s vertical offense.

WR Josh Downs

AP Photo/Chris Seward

The third-round pick missed most of the spring workouts due to a knee injury so this prediction could wind up being very wrong. If he’s not ready to go physically or playbook-wise, it would be Isaiah McKenzie working from the slot.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see how the rotation at tight end works but as of now, Alie-Cox is still the starter. There will be a close competition with Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods also vying for snaps.

LT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The second-year tackle is poised for a breakout campaign if the 15 pounds he added this offseason results in a more consistent anchor.

LG Quenton Nelson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts need Nelson back to his All-Pro form in the worst way.

C Ryan Kelly

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly survived the offseason despite rumblings of being a trade candidate. Can he return to form after struggling over the last two seasons?

RG Will Fries

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

One of the biggest question marks on the offensive side of the ball is what the Colts will get from the right guard spot. After minicamp, the job is clearly Fries’ to lose.

RT Braden Smith

Smith looked more like himself during the second half of the 2022 season so the hope will be that he can continue rolling that into 2023.

